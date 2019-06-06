Newly proposed rules would allow New Orleans to crack down on both short-term rental owners and the platforms like Airbnb and HomeAway that allow them to operate if they don’t abide by stricter rules that are expected to be approved this summer.
The new rules, proposed by City Council members Kristin Gisleson Palmer, Helena Moreno and Jay H. Banks, were introduced at Thursday’s council meeting.
They lay out how the new regulations the council is considering — which include a requirement that the owner must live on the same property as any home being rented to short-term visitors — will be enforced. They also call for higher fees on the industry.
“We’re hoping what this does is create a very simple, enforceable and legal mechanism to hold the platforms accountable,” said Palmer, who has taken the lead on the council's overhaul of the city's short-term rental rules.
A key element of the new regulations is a requirement that the platforms not permit any listings that do not have a valid rental license from the city and that they remove any listings within a week if they do not comply with the city’s rules. Under the current system, the platforms have not removed illegal rental listings from their site.
Short-term rental owners would be subject to fines for violations, which include simply advertising an illegal rental, and could have their permits revoked in some cases.
Fines would be set at $500 per violation each day, the maximum the city is allowed to charge under state law. However, the violations could be stacked to create more substantial penalties.
The city has already been using a similar technique, and in some cases, the accumulation of violations has meant property owners have faced more than $10,000 in fines.
One element that’s absent from the proposal is a requirement that the platforms share data with the city about the people who are listing their homes on the sites. Critics of short-term rentals have argued that without that information, the city cannot effectively police the industry.
Andrew Sullivan, Palmer’s chief of staff, said that requirement was originally going to be included in the law. But officials in San Francisco, which has also cracked down on short-term rentals, said that those provisions were not necessary as long as the platforms are forced to stop listing illegal rentals.
The ordinance is structured to punish the platforms only when they profit from transactions on their site, in part to get around a federal law that provides protections to sites for the content that users post there, Sullivan said.
However, Expedia, which owns HomeAway, said the proposed law would be challenged.
“Unfortunately, this is not a policy built through compromise, collaboration or data,” company spokesman Phil Minardi said. “As a consequence, this effective ban will not only harm thousands of local homeowners and small businesses, but could result in a significant decrease in tax revenue, additional legal challenges, and ultimately prove unenforceable.”
But Palmer pointed to what she said is the success of similar laws being enacted around the country and suggested the platforms will have to comply or risk being denied access to the millions of visitors New Orleans gets each year.
“If they want to walk away from that, have at it,” she said. “We can have another platform come to the table that will do business fairly and equitably.”
The ordinance would also boost the per-night fees charged when someone books a short-term rental as well as the cost to the owner of getting a license.