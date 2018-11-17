Cell phones across New Orleans vibrated with bad news on Saturday morning: The Sewerage & Water Board had issued a precautionary boil-water advisory for the city's entire east bank.
A drop in pressure in the water-distribution system meant contaminants might have been able to get into the system.
Water samples were sent to the Louisiana Department of Health on Saturday afternoon for testing; they require a 24-hour turnaround.
So residents were advised not to drink unboiled tap water or use it to cook, brush their teeth or make ice until the test results are in Sunday. In the meantime, they can safely use tap water if they boil it for at least one minute first.
At Café Dauphine, the only white-tablecloth restaurant in the Lower 9th Ward, the staff grimaced as they prepared for Saturday brunch. Unfortunately, they know exactly how to respond: The neighborhood endured a similar, two-day advisory a month ago.
“It’s an inconvenience — big time,” said line cook James Casby, 42, as he set a big pot of boiling water onto the restaurant’s stove to be used whenever sauces required water. Another pot is used to boil water for washing dishes. Also, someone has to run to the store to stock up on bottled water and even soft drinks, because the soda fountain uses tap water.
On Oct. 19, an advisory was issued for the Lower 9th Ward after a pressure drop affected only that area. The next day, the advisory was extended to all areas east of Franklin Avenue. It was lifted Oct. 21 after bacteriological tests confirmed that the water was safe.
In Faubourg Marigny, the loading dock started to get busier Saturday at Duplantier Ice, as bars and restaurants that use tap water in their ice machines looked for ice deliveries.
“Whenever an advisory comes out, my phone starts to ring,” said Chad Bishop, who runs the dock for Duplantier Ice/French Market Ice, which makes its cubes in St. Bernard Parish to avoid the water problems that seem to have plagued New Orleans especially since Hurricane Katrina.
Business owners, in general, seemed to be scrambling the most on Saturday morning.
A few businesses operated as usual, thanks to reverse-osmosis, in-line water filters that are in place at Parleaux Beer Lab in Bywater and two popular Central Business District locations: Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar and Coppervine Wine Pub.
As the Saints play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, fountain drinks will be off limits at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, said Alan Freeman, who manages the stadium. “We’re trying to get our hands on as much bottled soda and water as we can. It is a little bit of a hustle,” he said.
Café Dauphine owner Fred Henry, 43, said that he lost business last month when potential customers decided not to drive across the Industrial Canal to a place where the water might not be potable. “It’s a headache. It’s a problem. I wish they’d do something,” Henry said. “But who do you blame?”
People across town asked the same question. With a rotating cast of Sewerage & Water Board administrators over the past 15 months, plus a change in mayors, it was unclear who could be held responsible for the repeated advisories and who can right the agency, which also is struggling with major financial problems on top of widely publicized failures of its drainage operation.
City Councilman Joe Giarrusso said he and his colleagues are just as frustrated.
Although the S&WB "has made some progress by bringing one new water tower online," he said in a statement, "more work on power reliability is clearly needed."
He added: "New Orleanians are told we have to wait for more money, or more staff or a better plan before vital infrastructure improvements can be made. Meanwhile, our quality of life suffers. This is unacceptable to me, to my colleagues on the City Council, and to the residents of New Orleans."
Moreover, some NOLA Ready subscribers reported that they did not receive the city's text messages or phone calls alerting them to the advisory.
As she rode her bike past Vaughan’s Lounge in Bywater on Saturday, Lanie Dornier, 57, was surprised to hear that a boil-water order was in place. She stopped and checked her phone but found no alert.
Saturday’s advisory was the result of a 6:22 a.m. power loss to two water-distribution pumps at the main water plant in Carrollton.
A newly installed, 200-foot water tower at the plant performed as planned, holding the water-distribution system’s pressure steady for an additional 20 minutes. But after the tower emptied, the power outage continued for eight more minutes, from 6:42 to 6:50 a.m., which caused pressure to drop below the state-mandated minimum of 20 pounds per square inch.
When a second tower is completed next year, the system should be able to forestall pressure drops for up to 40 minutes after a power loss.
On Aug. 1, the Louisiana Department of Health raised the minimum pressure in public water systems from 15 psi to 20 psi. Boil-water advisories now are issued whenever pressure drops below 20 psi. Local officials couldn’t say whether Saturday’s loss of pressure went below 15 psi.
Because of that, some residents feel they’re being warned away from water that was considered fine a few months ago. That’s contributed to what might be called “boil-water fatigue.”
Cheyenne Pless, 23, said she won’t drink water directly from the tap. She won’t even give any to her pit-bull terrier puppy, Faye. But she has no problem bathing in the water. And she’ll drink water that goes through the filter attached to her faucet.
Others seem to have thrown all precautions out the window. Café Dauphine’s Casby said he drinks tap water without hesitation despite the warnings. “It hasn’t killed me yet,” he said.
And Bywater resident Cam Mangham, 56, said, “I just brushed my teeth and I showered. It’s like boil-water advisories are ordinary things now.”