The Orleans Parish Communications District board fired the executive director of the city's 9-1-1 system Thursday morning with little explanation for the shake-up.

Stephen Gordon, who has served as executive director since 2008, was terminated by a unanimous vote of the board at a hastily called special meeting Thursday morning. The vote came at the same meeting two top officials in Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration, Communications Director Beau Tidwell and Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano, took their seats on the board.

Tidwell, who was appointed chairman of the board, said after the meeting that Cantrell decided earlier in the week that "it was time to make a change" at the district, a state entity that handles emergency dispatching for agencies within New Orleans.

He did not provide details on what prompted the change, though he said that Cantrell evaluated Gordon's time in the position and accomplishments as she made her decision. When asked why the shake-up was urgent enough to call a special meeting of the board, Tidwell said the mayor did not want to waste time in the middle of hurricane season.

Gordon, speaking to reporters after the meeting, said he had not spoken to anyone from the Cantrell administration about the decision and did not know why he had been fired.

Gordon will be replaced by Tyrell Morris, who has been serving as the communications district's operations director. Morris was appointed to the position on Thursday by another unanimous vote of the board.

Though Morris will be serving in a permanent capacity, Tidwell also suggested that the communications district could begin a formal search process to determine who will fill the role in the long run.

