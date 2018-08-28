Shortly after he was elected mayor of New Orleans in 2002, Ray Nagin hired Greg Meffert to revolutionize technology at City Hall, and the two promptly cooked up a plan to get rich off any innovations they were able to design on the taxpayer’s nickel.

Both were silent partners in NetMethods, a firm run by Meffert’s pals, Meffert says in a new memoir he wrote while serving a 30-month stint in federal prison. Nagin was to become CEO of the firm immediately after leaving office, at which point the two would reap their share of the profits.

“NetMethods would have no R&D costs — that was being underwritten by the city — and if all went well, Ray and I would be walking out of City Hall into a thriving tech company,” with Nagin as the face of the firm and Meffert running things, the book says. Each would get 25 percent of whatever money NetMethods had made while they were still in government.

That’s one of several new revelations the book offers about the shenanigans that made Nagin the first New Orleans mayor ever imprisoned for corruption.

It offers a strong counterpoint to a widely held view in the city: that the stresses of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath drove Nagin off the straight and narrow and into the underworld of dishonesty and graft.

Meffert’s book suggests, instead, that the storm merely created new and bigger opportunities — and made it easier to justify a bit of side action.

“These side enterprises I created, some in cahoots with Ray and others on my own, pre-dated Katrina,” he writes. “But I also grew more brazen afterwards, when there was all this recovery money flowing into the city. I could rationalize it by saying I was owed a little taste, considering all I had done for the city.”

Titled “Landfall,” Meffert's book is set for release on Wednesday, the 13th anniversary of the storm, though it isn’t a Katrina memoir per se. It starts well before Meffert joined the Nagin administration and takes the reader through his stint in prison, which ended last year.

It’s funny in places, full of off-color tangents and snide, self-deprecating observations. There are many admissions of moral failing. But Meffert is also after redemption — or at least forgiveness — and a reappraisal of his place in local history.

To that end, Meffert seeks to remind the reader that he actually did some good, forcing technological improvements on a hidebound city government and, in perhaps his one unequivocal triumph, posting the wildly uneven property tax rolls online.

In a more complex gamble, he sought to make it as easy as possible for homeowners to get rebuilding permits after Katrina, regardless of their level of damage — a move that won him both critics and admirers.

While he seeks to remind New Orleanians that he is more than a common criminal, he is broadly upfront about his mistakes. Some of the more memorable parts of the book are his descriptions of how he realized that he had slid from would-be reformer to parasite.

“I had been the idealist trying to disrupt a broken system, but now I was that broken system, tilting the game in favor of those willing to pay to get a city deal,” Meffert writes. “I had looked at myself as swimming through toxic City Hall waters, but came to recognize that I had become a toxin myself.”

Despite passages like that one, Meffert doesn’t go into detail about what led to his own moral slide or why he lacked a steady compass to begin with.

For instance, he crossed a rather bright line during his city tenure when he accepted a credit card billed to NetMethods, whose partners were city contractors, and began spending heavily with it. And he crossed a second one when, upon resigning from the city in 2006, he began collecting a series of payments from the firm — later acknowledged to be kickbacks — that totaled around $650,000.

Presumably, he was aware he was crossing an ethical Rubicon when he cashed those checks. But there is no description of that moment in the book, which generally avoids discussion of his specific sins.

Meffert also spends a fair amount of ink grousing about his unfair treatment at the hands of sloppy reporters, unscrupulous federal investigators and, most of all, his old boss. For instance, he suggests that former prosecutor Jan Mann, who later lost her job in an online-commenting scandal at the U.S. Attorney's Office, singled him out for extra punishment because she was jealous of his relationship with her father. All of it makes his repentance feel slightly less sincere.

Still, other passages of the book are bracing in their honesty — for instance, when Meffert describes himself as so star-struck in Nagin’s presence that he found it nearly impossible to ever tell him no.

“I was the head cheerleader being asked to prom by the high school quarterback,” Meffert writes of the day he took the job as chief technology officer. “I fell under his spell that day and was more or less completely captivated by this dude until the day my wife and I were indicted six years later.”

In another section, describing a meeting at his plantation home where he and Nagin cooked up the NetMethods scheme, Meffert writes: “It was time to take our budding bromance to the next level.” Elsewhere, he marvels: “I was a white suburban kid given a gangster moniker (G-Money) by the coolest, most charismatic brother in town.”

Such fanboy admiration may also explain why, in another of the book’s fresh revelations, he spurned a request from the FBI in 2009 to wear a wire and allow his conversations with the mayor to be recorded. Agents told Meffert that he and his wife could face 20 years in prison if he didn’t do it, and they made clear that Nagin was the real target, he writes.

Meffert says he didn’t let the feds know of his decision right away. Instead, he waited breathlessly until the boss got home — Meffert had by then moved in a couple doors down from Nagin on Park Island — and then rushed over to tell him everything.

He describes the two of them talking for hours over “monster shots” of Crown Royal, pondering their next move. “I’m an idiot, I know,” he writes. “But we were friends and planning a future together. … We assured ourselves that we would be fine.”

Upon walking home, he writes that he prayed to God. “This was the real deal and I felt I needed any and all help,” he writes. “I should have prayed for Ray to be on my side in all this, but I took that for granted. Another mistake that would eventually cost me everything.”

Meffert asserts that the mayor began a “duplicitous betrayal” within two days of the FBI’s appearance on Park Island.

“Later, I learned that right after I gave Ray the heads-up that the FBI wanted me to wear a wire, he told the agents, and a grand jury, that he was surprised, shocked and disgusted by all my corrupt dealings,” he writes. “Things could have been vastly different had Ray stuck with me. … By selling me out so early and so aggressively, Ray had sealed both of our fates.”

Exactly who threw whom under the bus is hard to say. Publicly, at least, Nagin stood by his pal. He was widely quoted at the time saying he didn’t believe Meffert had done anything wrong and that his administration had been corruption-free. And when Meffert agreed to plead guilty, Nagin professed surprise, suggesting in an interview on WBOK-AM that Meffert had folded his tent only to protect his wife.

But an FBI agent testified at Nagin's trial that he first interviewed the mayor in connection with the Meffert investigation, and that the mayor said he didn't know anything about his technology chief's side deals. It wasn't clear from the testimony that Nagin's answer was meant to hurt Meffert as much as it was meant to insulate Nagin.

Whoever rolled first, this much is known: Meffert was indicted long before Nagin, and he agreed to cooperate — including against his old boss — long before Nagin was ever charged. His guilty plea and promise to cooperate persuaded the feds to drop the charges against Linda Meffert.

While those who “flip” on their erstwhile friends are sometimes deplored in popular culture — and even, in some cases, by the president of the United States — Meffert’s decision comes across in his book as a sympathetic, even gallant, one, regardless of whether Nagin sold him out first.

Meffert, who served his 30-month sentence in a federal camp in Texas, has now been out of prison for a year and half. He’s living with his family in Texas, where he grew up, and working in a low-key job for a small overseas tech company, he told The Advocate in a lengthy phone interview. He's trying to keep a low profile.

What does he feel when he thinks of Ray Nagin — who still has about half of a 10-year stretch behind bars to get through — these days?

"It’s ambivalence, complete ambivalence," Meffert said. "Half of me knows what he did. The other half of me … when you go through it yourself, I mean, I wouldn’t wish what happened to me on my worst enemies. It was horrible. So ambivalence is the best way I can put it. I feel both sides of that."

The experience of being prosecuted "decimates your life, period," Meffert said. "People get hung up on how many years is the punishment. But your entire life is destroyed before you ever set foot in there. And it’s something you struggle with for the rest of your life.

"What difference is three years, or five years, or seven? The difference is profound on your family. ... But the myth — if anybody thinks the person won’t learn the lesson in three years, but they’ll learn it in 10 — that’s a total myth."