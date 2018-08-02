A divided St. Tammany Parish Council agreed Thursday night to allow the Coroner's Office to increase its millage rate in the coming year from 3.26 mills to 3.38 mills, the maximum approved by voters. The vote was 9-5.
Coroner Dr. Charles Preston appeared before the council to make the case for rolling the millage forward, saying that he wants to preserve the legal maximum to help him address what he called a mental health, addiction and suicide crisis but also to protect his agency's ability to keep up with the latest technology, specifically at its DNA lab.
If the millage is not rolled forward before the next reassessment year, in 2020, the current rate of 3.26 mills will become the new legal maximum, he said.
Preston promised to invest the additional revenue, nearly $243,000, in Safe Haven, the behavioral health complex that the parish is creating at the site of the former Southeast Louisiana Hospital.
Joe Carriere also spoke in favor of the increase, giving an emotional account of his son's decade-long struggle with depression that ended with his suicide.
"At 46 years old, he killed himself in our backyard," Carriere said. "He fought the good fight, but depression overwhelmed him."
Carriere said the family had to seek help for their son out of state because of a lack of local treatment resources. "I firmly believe Scott could have been helped better here," he said.
Preston said that so far this year, 32 people have committed suicide in the parish, on track to break a record.
The coroner also stressed the importance of the agency's DNA lab, the only one in the state operated by a coroner's office.
That enables faster results and helps with cases that the state DNA lab is not able to handle, he said, giving the example of an armed robber who was arrested because the lab recovered DNA from a Skittles package and drink that he had put on the counter of a service station he was robbing.
Grant money pays for much of the cost of running the lab, Preston said, and he's concerned about the possibility of losing that grant. He's already experienced one FBI-mandated equipment upgrade, and he expects more in the future, he said.
Medical technology gets better and faster but not cheaper, he said.
But several council members said St. Tammany voters have made it clear that they do not support more taxes.
Councilwoman Maureen O'Brien said the Coroner's Office has a sizable $11.4 million fund balance that would allow Preston to run his office even in the case of an emergency, with enough left to commit to Safe Haven if he wanted to do so.
Councilman Mike Lorino said the Coroner's Office must keep $7 million on hand for outstanding bonds. He urged Preston to pay them off, which he said would free up $800,000 to $1 million for the office.
He also questioned Preston's plan to raise the millage this year, so as to preserve the higher rate as an option, and reduce it again next year, saying that plan puts him in a difficult political position.
Things were different when the tax was passed 15 years ago, he said. Voters today "want to reduce taxes rather than raise them."
But council members Jerry Binder, Steve Stefancik and Chris Canulette argued in favor of the increase. Binder cited the severe impact of Hurricane Katrina on tax-recipient bodies, saying that six months of revenue isn't nearly enough to have in reserve.
Stefancik said that people move to St. Tammany for its vaunted good quality of life. Telling people to move here because there's a higher chance they'll commit suicide isn't a selling point, he said.
Canulette pointed out that the cost of the increase to the owner of a $200,000 home would be $1.50. "People in this parish are really good people," he said. "If you asked them to give $1.50 for a life, would you give it to me? I would."
Voting in favor were Stefancik, Canulette, Binder, Marty Dean, Rykert Toledano, David Fitzgerald, Jake Groby, Red Thompson and Michele Blanchard. Voting no were O'Brien, Lorino, Gene Bellisario, T.J. Smith and Richard Tanner.
Council members on both sides of the tax issue agreed that it's time for St. Tammany Parish to petition its legislators to put the coroner back in charge of his agency's finances.
Legislation was passed to put the Parish Council in control of the office's finances following the previous coroner's conviction on public corruption charges.
"You are not the previous coroner. You are Dr. Preston," Lorino said, saying that he has confidence in him.