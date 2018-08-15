Entergy New Orleans is scrapping plans to sharply hike rates for Algiers customers and improve the company's overall profitability after City Council members panned both ideas.
The plan Entergy sent to the council last month would have seen the utility charge the average Algiers customer an extra $22 a month for use of 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity, a typical amount for residential customers.
At the same time, Entergy would have hiked its authorized “return on equity” rate to 10.75 percent, which is higher than the council has approved in the past.
The utility said the higher rates in Algiers would bring that area in line with the rest of Orleans Parish. Residents on the west bank have paid cheaper rates for years because they formerly fell under Entergy Louisiana, a separate unit of Entergy Corp.
Utility officials said the higher overall profit margin would have helped pay for plans to install “smart” electricity meters in customers’ homes over the next two years, build a new gas-fired power plant in New Orleans East and modernize the city's electricity grid.
But Councilwoman Helena Moreno, chairwoman of the council committee that oversees Entergy, said the plan would have meant “an unacceptable rate shock for Algiers customers.”
It also would have brought “an excessive return on equity benefiting Entergy shareholders, at the expense of New Orleans’ ratepayers,” she said in a statement Wednesday.
Faced with those and other objections, Entergy said it would withdraw its plan and send a new proposal to the council next month.
The City Council regulates Entergy New Orleans and must approve all finance and service plans that affect city residents.
Entergy has been in hot water with the council for what was seen by critics as moving too slowly to install new solar panels and at one point cutting back funding for repairs to power lines and poles, causing an increase in outages due to broken equipment.
The utility's reputation also took a hit from the revelation this spring that one of its subcontractors paid actors to voice support during council meetings for building a new power plant in New Orleans East.
The utility's latest rate plan would have erased a longstanding rate disparity between Algiers and the rest of the city.
After Algiers was folded into Entergy New Orleans in 2015 in an effort to streamline operations, the company agreed to phase in higher costs for Algiers customers over four years. Those rates climbed by about 31 percent before they were frozen in 2017.
The plan Entergy submitted on July 31 would have put Algiers residents on par with east bank customers. Entergy also claimed that its plan would save customers $20 million annually over the long haul.
But Clint Vince, the Washington, D.C., lawyer who is the council's longtime chief adviser on energy issues, called the plan a "non-starter" on Wednesday, saying the council has been explicit in wanting to avoid "rate shock."
And the proposed 10.75 percent return on equity — the net profit Entergy would earn for electric and gas operations as a percentage of shareholder equity — "looked very high in comparison to other measures the council has approved," Vince said.
Vince disputed the idea that Entergy needs the higher return in order to finance infrastructure improvements.
A lower rate "will not disturb Entergy's ability to move forward with grid modernization and advanced meters infrastructure," he said.
Entergy had been expected to present its rate plan to the council's Utility Committee on Thursday. Instead, the company will prepare a new plan before September.