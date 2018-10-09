As Hurricane Michael churned northward Tuesday on its way to a projected landfall Wednesday afternoon on the Florida Panhandle, strong winds from the east were pushing water into low-lying areas in Louisiana, creating headaches in some coastal communities.
A coastal flood advisory is in effect for parishes throughout the New Orleans metro area through 7 a.m. Thursday, with an expected peak in some areas Tuesday night at high tide.
In Grand Isle, Mayor David Camardelle declared a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon, citing potential rainfall and continued flooding.
Town Supervisor Chris Hernandez said a southeasterly wind pushing water into the coastal side of the barrier island for four or five hours had caused some flooding in low-lying areas. Areas that have seen as much as 6 inches of water pile up could see 18 inches by Wednesday as Hurricane Michael passes to the east, he said.
Asked whether the wind, the tide or the hurricane was causing the high water, Hernandez replied, "All of the above."
"As long as a storm is in the Gulf, you have the east wind shoving tidal waters onto the island and the lower parts of the parish,” said Parish Councilman Ricky Templet, whose district includes Grand Isle and Lafitte. “Until it makes landfall and stops pushing water, we’ll have tidal issues and low-area flooding.”
Templet said another concern with Hurricane Michael, a Category 3 storm with winds as high as 120 mph as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, would be if it should stall and remain longer in the Gulf.
“Even though it’s not hitting us directly, if it slows down it will keep shoving water into those low-lying areas,” he said.
Hernandez said Grand Isle put four emergency pumps out at 1 a.m. Tuesday and was getting ready to put out two more.
Templet said the parish was sending Drainage Director Mitch Theriot and some additional back-up pumps down to Grand Isle.
Hernandez said he had 2 inches of water Monday in the ground level of his home on Oak Lane. The floor is concrete, and the family knew to pick everything up off the floor beforehand.
The water receded early Tuesday morning and Hernandez's first-floor "man cave" was dry, but with high tide in Grand Isle due at 12:47 p.m., the water was already coming back up.
"The tide is coming in with a vengeance,” he said at about 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Hernandez said the pumps could take about three days to get all the water out of the flooded areas of Grand Isle.
In Lafitte, Mayor Tim Kerner said the worst was over, and it amounted to only about 3 inches of water on several local roadways. Lafitte is 30 miles north of Grand Isle, and Hurricane Michael's passage to the east early Wednesday will have the opposite effect expected in Grand Isle.
"Once it passes the mouth of the river it should start drawing the water out of here,” Kerner said.
Templet said additional pumps are still in place in Lafitte from the last storm. The parish shut down public libraries there and in Grand Isle at 2 p.m. Tuesday as a precaution.
In Plaquemines Parish, President Amos Cormier said officials are monitoring the situation, especially at Pointe a la Hache, where high water was expected to peak Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
St. Bernard Parish employees built a rock dam Tuesday morning on Florissant Highway to slow rising tidal water.
On the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain, Fairview-Riverside State Park was closed as water rose in the nearby Tchefuncte River. In Madisonville, the state closed La. 1077 (Lake Road), historically one of the first St. Tammany Parish roads to close when a storm approaches. Bayou Liberty Road near Slidell was also closed.
In St. Charles Parish, the Des Allemands boat launch and the Wetland Watchers Park in Norco were closed due to high water.
The Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority –East announced Tuesday afternoon that it would be closing floodgates near Lake Marina Drive in anticipation of high water Tuesday evening.