Five Sewerage & Water Board employees were taken to the hospital as a precaution after a temporary air conditioning unit in the utility's St. Joseph Street headquarters and temperatures rose.
The sweltering conditions in the S&WB's lobby, where customers go to pay or dispute bills or start new service, forced the utility to close that portion of the building mid-afternoon on Thursday, spokesman Rich Rainey said.
For weeks, the lobby has been cooled by a temporary air conditioning unit powered by a generator after the main air conditioner broke, Rainey said. But the generator broke on Thursday, he said.
The S&WB has been waiting on parts to repair the main unit, which only services the lobby and not the offices above it.
The S&WB employees taken to the hospital all worked in the lobby, Rainey said. He said he could not provide additional details due to federal patient privacy rules.
No customers reported health issues due to the heat to the utility, he said.
Until the air conditioning is up and running the lobby will be closed to customers, Rainey said. Customers who need to meet with S&WB representatives can use the West Bank office at 4021 Behrman Place.