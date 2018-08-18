Even with both hands on the leash, Ronda Sweet’s legs had to move quickly Saturday morning to keep up with Ryan, a brindle pitbull that she believed was ready to be adopted.
As a volunteer for the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter, Sweet was being pulled in many directions as she prepared for a pet adoption event she was coordinating at a nearby pet store.
Her husband checked in several times by phone as he wrapped up last-minute details. Volunteers arrived and picked up their assigned dogs. All had been vetted as well-socialized and ready for what the shelter calls “forever owners.”
Tails wagging, Eve, Sunflower, Little Bark and Dauber walked into the PetSmart store on Manhattan Boulevard. Folding chairs had been set up for the volunteers, who stay with the dogs throughout the event, playing with them, cleaning up puddles and talking with potential owners.
This time of year is crucial for local pet shelters; nearly all are filled to capacity. Even with a new facility on Lapalco Boulevard, the Jefferson Parish shelters are crammed with nearly 300 abandoned cats and 200 dogs, along with some bunnies and guinea pigs.
If adoption numbers don’t pick up, shelters must resort to euthanasia.
Strays often breed more during warmer months, and people are more likely to surrender pets in the summer as they head off for vacations or move to new apartments that don’t take pets.
Adoptions also slow during the sticky months, when it’s not as enticing to hold a furry animal and when parents with children on their hands all day are less likely to add to their to-do lists.
On Saturday, “Clear the Shelter” events were held at a number of area facilities, including the Northshore Humane Society in Covington and the Louisiana SPCA in Algiers, which offered dogs and cats for a reduced fee.
The Jefferson Parish shelter staffers have been working around the clock, posting dozens of professional portraits of pets on social media and recruiting more foster parents to take in animals temporarily when shelter numbers are high. Other foster parents provide “fospice” care for elderly or frail dogs that are unlikely to be adopted.
Volunteers have made bulletin boards in the lobby that catalog recent “lost animal” posters. And to pare down the number of new puppies and kittens, the shelter offers Jefferson Parish residents vouchers for low-cost and no-cost spay-neuter services.
It’s a drastically changed place since 2011, when the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter was deemed a “high-kill” facility because 75 percent of the strays that entered its doors were put to death. The national average for shelters hovers around 30 percent.
That statistic has flipped since then. Now, 82 percent of the 10,000 animals that come through the Jefferson shelter annually survive. By 2025, the shelter has pledged to get to 90 percent, which is considered a “no kill” shelter according to national standards, according to director Robin Beaulieu-Lee, who took over the shelter in late 2011.
One way the shelter boosts adoptions is to make sure that its animals have had a full veterinary physical and are regularly socialized, through play groups and work with volunteers. “We’re really confident in the animals that are getting adopted,” Beaulieu-Lee said.
Sweet, who has roped two of her children into the cause, helps walk the shelter's dogs and then rates them for other volunteers on a scale from green for "easy to walk" to double-red for "do not walk."
“But most dogs that come in are green-dot dogs,” Sweet said. “They’re accustomed to being with people.”
At PetSmart, Sweet grinned to see a former shelter dog, Siri, walk in with its owner before a session with the store’s trainer, Marla Cruz. Like most white boxers, Siri is deaf, and Cruz is teaching her to respond to hand signals.
A potential owner walked in and bent down next to a charming black-and-white dog with a patch of black-colored fur around its right eye.
“This is Eve. She’s a 7-month-old terrier mix. She’s heartworm-negative and gets along very well with others. She likes to kiss people on the face,” said volunteer Brittney Bergeron, 32, who smiled as Eve lay down in front of her, her head resting on Bergeron’s foot.
The visitor said he was smitten but would have to check with his wife to see if she was ready to adopt.
Bergeron and Eve both hoped the answer would be yes.