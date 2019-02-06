New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other officials will answer questions at a series of community meetings this month about a May ballot initiative to shift some property tax revenue from the Audubon Commission to other local parks and recreation agencies.
The first meeting is at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Lyons Recreation Center, 624 Louisiana Ave. Cantrell eventually plans to visit each City Council district to tout the plan.
At issue for voters May 4 is a proposal to redistribute the 6.31 mills now dedicated to the Audubon Commission, the Department of Parks and Parkways and the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission, and to extend those millages for 20 years.
The measure would grant City Park some property tax revenue for the first time in its history.
Voters would not pay higher taxes; instead, Audubon would give up some of its millage to benefit the other agencies.
Audubon’s millage would be reduced to 1.95 mills ($6.59 million a year) from 3.31 mills ($10.92 million); NORDC's millage would be increased to 1.95 mills ($6.59 million) from 1.5 mills ($4.95 million); and Parks and Parkways’ millage would be increased to 1.8 mills ($6.08 million). This adjustment would allow City Park to have a millage of .61 mills (nearly $2.06 million).
The nonprofit Audubon Nature Institute operates Audubon Park, the Audubon Zoo, the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas and several other nature-related parks and facilities for the Audubon Commission, a city agency.
The commission has said it might increase the number of public events for which it charges admission in order to make up for the loss in revenue it would incur after the redistribution, should the plan be approved by voters.
But Audubon at the same time has begun granting New Orleans residents free access to one of its attractions each Wednesday, on a rotating basis; low-income residents who receive SNAP benefits can have free access year-round. New Orleans Public Library card users can also receive free passes to Audubon attractions.
City Park officials have said they would use their new money for extra security at the park and stormwater drainage projects.
NORDC would use the money to expand programming, and Parks and Parkways has pledged to use the cash to increase its maintenance of city green spaces.
In addition to the Lyons Center on Thursday, Cantrell and other officials will answer questions at City Park’s Parkview Terrace Room on Feb. 12 and at the Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive, on Feb. 13.
The mayor will head to Corpus Christi Community Center, 2022 St. Bernard Ave., on Feb. 19 and the East New Orleans Regional Library, 5641 Read Blvd., on Feb. 25.
The meetings will all begin at 6 p.m.