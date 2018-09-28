Testimony by Jefferson Parish officials to a state House committee this week offered new details on how a particular type of industrial waste made its way into the parish landfill in Waggaman.
Answering questions before the House Natural Resources and Environment Committee on Wednesday, Parish President Mike Yenni and members of his administration traced the introduction of solidified liquid industrial waste to an amended permit issued in March by the state Department of Environmental Quality.
An interpretation of that permit by landfill operators, Yenni and other officials said, allowed for more of this type of waste to be brought to the site than was intended.
Solidified liquid industrial waste has been cited as one of the potential sources of noxious odors plaguing Harahan, Waggaman and River Ridge for months.
The parish's public admission of problems at the landfill essentially began with the decision to stop collecting solidified liquid industrial waste — along with all other industrial waste — in July. But details on how the former came to be disposed of at the landfill have been scarce ever since.
That dearth of information became more glaring in August, when a consultant inspecting the landfill reported that a material used in the solidification process is known to produce excessive amounts of hydrogen sulfide, which is foul-smelling at low levels and can be toxic at higher levels.
The consultant's report wasn't addressing the amount of hydrogen sulfide found at the Waggaman facility. It just noted that landfills which take in solidified liquid industrial waste were known to develop this problem because of how that material, known as "fly ash," decomposes in the presence of household trash.
Still, for the residents who routinely have to seek cover when odors descend on their neighborhoods and invade their homes, the hydrogen sulfide issue has been a major question mark.
During the hearing, parish Environmental Affairs Director Mike Lockwood told the legislators that the parish had needed to solidify some liquid waste generated on-site by work it was doing on a retention pond. Its application to DEQ was for waste generated at the facility, and the state agency granted that.
But at some point, Lockwood said, it appears “the interpretation was made that this allowed liquid waste to come in from outside the facility.”
Yenni and parish Chief Operating Officer Keith Conley said they were not aware this decision had been made and would not have approved of it.
Yenni said the decision was likely made by the parish’s contractor, Waste Connections, under the supervision of the parish's landfill engineer, who resigned Aug. 1.
Conley said he expects the decision will result in litigation after the parish finishes repairing the water and gas collection systems throughout the closed portions of the landfill.
Lockwood said there was “nothing technically wrong with receiving" this particular type of waste, but doing so was outside the scope of what was permitted.
"The parish maintains the minor modification to put a solidification pit on-site was directed toward on-site generated (waste) and had no mention of receiving liquid waste from outside,” he said.
Lockwood said the waste, which was non-hazardous, came from four outside sources and the deliveries were documented. But he was unsure of the total amount deposited in the active areas of the landfill.
Lockwood, Yenni and Conley all said they believe the biggest problems with gas collection at the landfill come from three closed areas, not the active areas where garbage is currently being dumped.
The report issued by Carlson Environmental Services included readings of hydrogen sulfide emissions in the active area of the landfill taken in May; none of those readings exceeded 0.6 parts per million, well under the amounts detected downwind from the facility in April by DEQ.
Gas emissions at much higher levels were noted in the older sections of the landfill. Parish officials have said that as much as 80 percent of the landfill's gases, mostly methane, are not being collected by a system that has fallen into a state of disrepair after years of neglect.
The Yenni administration maintains, however, that while the landfill is producing some odors, officials do not believe it is the main source of the odors plaguing the nearby neighborhoods, which at times also include Metairie and Kenner.
The parish is working on installing air monitors and is looking into chemical plants and midstream loading operations on the Mississippi River as possible sources of the odors.