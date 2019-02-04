The Sewerage & Water Board issued a boil water advisory for the Lower 9th Ward and parts of the St. Claude, Bywater, Florida and Desire neighborhoods.
The boil water advisory extends from Almonaster Avenue to the Industrial Canal and includes all of the Lower 9th Ward. New Orleans East is not affected by the advisory, according to a news release from the S&WB.
Water pressure in that area dropped below 20 pounds-per-square-inch, the state-mandated threshold for calling a boil water advisory, at 10:06 a.m., according to the release.
The advisory was sent out about an hour and a half later.
During a boil water advisory healthy adults should avoid drinking tap water that has not been brought to a boil for a minute, though they can continue to bathe or shower as long as they don't ingest any water.
Precautions should be taken to ensure young children do not ingest water.
People with open wounds, chronic illnesses or weakened immune systems are advised to use only boiled or bottled water for any purpose until the advisory is lifted.