Jefferson Parish is hoping to inject some new life into its waning Carnival parade season by loosening requirements on the number of marching bands that krewes must have to roll along the Metairie route.

Krewes are currently required to have nine marching bands. But the Parish Council voted unanimously Wednesday to allow a reduction of two bands for each of three conditions they can meet: new krewes, krewes agreeing to roll right before or after an existing parade, and krewes that agree to roll on Family Gras weekend.

The biggest change under consideration — a route reversal that would send floats from Bonnabel Boulevard west to Clearview Parkway on Veterans Memorial Boulevard and move the Family Gras celebration to the Clearview Shopping Center — has yet to come before the council.

The tweaks approved Wednesday, which also included modifications to safety rules, are geared toward increasing popular participation and the number of parades on certain days during the parish's Carnival.

Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken, who has been leading discussions on the changes with business groups, residents and krewe captains, said the reduction in band requirements is intended to encourage participation in Jefferson Parish's Mardi Gras overall and in the Family Gras concert celebration, which will be held Feb. 22-24 next year.

Membership in krewes — some of which have received public funds — has flagged in recent years as New Orleans' own Carnival season has grown.

Sherrell Gorman, captain of the Krewe of Isis, questioned the wisdom of allowing the reductions in bands to be cumulative, noting it would mean that a krewe qualifying for all three breaks could be allowed to roll with as few as three bands.

That would hamper a parade’s ability to attract a crowd and would seem to counter the overall goal of the changes, she said.

“It’s not going to be the spectacle that we are looking for,” she said.

Bands play a big role in attracting parade watchers and in spacing out the floats, she said, suggesting that krewes should be allowed to qualify for fewer reductions.

However, the council rejected her suggestion.

Van Vrancken said feedback from the krewes has been that being able to roll back-to-back parades is crucial to getting people to come out to the Jefferson processions the way they do in New Orleans. Jefferson has earned a reputation for one-and-done parade days.

Van Vrancken also noted that the minimum number of bands will increase to 10 in 2020, and that the reduction of two bands for new krewes would taper to only one the following year.

She said parades trying to roll on the same night as others are forced to compete with those processions for a limited number of marching bands.

The council did not discuss the idea of flipping the route, making it east to west instead of west to east, and moving Family Gras to Clearview. Van Vrancken has said it is not clear whether those changes can be done in advance of the 2019 Carnival.

The route reversal would start the parades in a heavily residential area of Metairie and, on Family Gras weekend, lead riders directly into that event. It would affect all the parades on the Veterans Memorial Boulevard route except on Mardi Gras day, when the Krewe of Argus rolls.

Jefferson Parish has lost nine parades in the last 15 years, and only eight krewes are set to roll along the Metairie route next year.

While New Orleans has had to declare a moratorium on new parades, Jefferson now has parades on only seven days during the Mardi Gras season and has back-to-back parades on only one of them, when the krewes of Athena and Pandora roll.

Argus is followed by two truck parades on Mardi Gras day.