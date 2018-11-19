City officials gave a recap Monday of the events that forced thousands of New Orleans residents to boil their water before consuming it over the weekend, while they also pledged to work harder to ensure these events become less frequent.
An Entergy pole that delivers power to the Sewerage & Water Board's Carrollton Avenue water plant was compromised early Saturday morning, they said.
But an Entergy feeder at the Panola Station was also out of service, two events that caused a loss of power to a pump at the agency's Panola Station.
The S&WB's new Carrollton Water Tower kicked in shortly afterward and began doing its job to stabilize the resulting drop in city water pressure. But a main breaker that delivers power at the agency's Claiborne Station then tripped, which caused the S&WB to lose two pumps, they said.
The agency's employees trying to bring a Claiborne Station pump back online, but failed to do so before the water tower's capacity was depleted.
Still, S&WB Director Ghassan Korban stressed that the new tower "did its job" to stablize the system; he said he is still figuring out why his employees were unable to bring that pump back online.
All of that prompted the city's water pressure to drop below 20 psi, the new state minimum for public water system pressure. S&WB issues boil-water advisories whenever water pressure drops below that threshold. The one it issued Saturday affected the city's entire east bank.
The pressure was restored at 6:50 a.m. Saturday morning, more than two hours after it first dropped. The S&WB then sent samples to the state for testing, and lifted the advisory on Sunday when those samples came back clean.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and S&WB Director Ghassan Korban said they are working with Entergy to hash out a long-term plan for strenghtening the S&WB's power system.
Officials released a full timeline of the event:
- At 4:17 a.m., Carrollton Water Plant pump B (steam pump), Panola Station pump #2 (60 Hz), Claiborne Station pump #4 (25 Hz) and Claiborne Station pump #2 (60 Hz) were operating normally. Additionally, Claiborne Station pump #3 was operating on standby.
- At 4:18 a.m., an Entergy pole was compromised near the Carrolton Water Plant in the 8700 block of S. Claiborne Avenue which caused a loss of power to Panola Station pump #2 due to an Entergy Feeder being out of service. Following this loss of power, the Carrollton Water Tower began stabilizing the system.
- At 4:24 a.m., Claiborne Station pump #3 (60 Hz) was brought on line. Shortly thereafter, SWB officials contacted Entergy to understand the status of the situation and length of time for power to be restored.
- At 6:19 a.m., the 60 cycle main breaker at the Claiborne Station tripped causing SWB to lose two pumps. Following this loss of power, the Carrollton Water Tower stabilized the system for about 20 minutes.
- At approximately 6:42 a.m., the water tower was depleted before an additional pump was brought on line causing a drop in system pressure at various locations across the East Bank of New Orleans. The lowest system pressure reported was 7 psi. Prior to depletion, SWBNO officials attempted to bring Claiborne Station pump #1. However, due to operator error, the pump was unable to come on line.
- Approximately 2-3 minutes after the system pressure dropped below 20 psi, Claiborne Station pump #1 was brought on line and the main breaker was corrected bringing Claiborne pumps #2 & #3 on line.
- At 6:50 a.m., this system restored pressure above 20 psi.
