Two local Catholic schools that have long focused on students with special needs will close at the end of this school year, and a new option for those students will arise in their place, officials with Archdiocese of New Orleans said Wednesday.

Holy Rosary School in New Orleans and Our Lady of Divine Providence in Metairie will close this fall and a single Metairie campus with a new name will open, St. Thérèse Academy for Exceptional Learners.

Catholic Schools Superintendent RaeNell Houston said the changes come amid struggles for both schools with low enrollment and finances. The closure announcement is the second from the Archdiocese in a week and just one of several it has made in recent years amid underenrollment.

“As we begin a new chapter, we are bringing fresh energy to create an innovative model that will give New Orleans area parents a new option in Catholic education,” Houston said in a statement.

The Archdiocese has struggled in recent years with waning populations in its New Orleans area schools, realities that have prompted mergers and closures. The decline is attributed in part to new public charter schools luring parents away from Catholic schools, higher tuition for Catholic and other private schools and declining birth and baptismal rates among Catholics.

Divine Providence and Holy Rosary have not been able to buck those trends. Divine Providence's enrollment is down by fifth this year over the 2014-15 school year, while Holy Rosary's enrollment is down by a third over that same time frame, according to data the Archdiocese provided.

To help ease the schools' financial situations, the facility that now houses Holy Rosary on Jena Street will close, and the new St. Thérèse Academy will open at the current site of Divine Providence on North Atlanta Street in Metairie.

Officials insisted the changes did not amount to a merger, as the new school will serve a similar student population but operate with new administration and a new curriculum.

But Holy Rosary’s students, who are already being educated under tailored programs, will be guaranteed a spot at the new St. Thérèse. Meanwhile, only those Divine Providence students who receive a similar education will be allowed to continue at the new school if they choose, in line with its specific mission.

Divine Providence also has traditional students; those students will be offered priority admission to other Catholic schools.

Officials could not say whether and by how much tuition would change for families of either school. Tuition alone at Holy Rosary this year for a single elementary school student was $9,850, while Divine Providence’s tuition was about $5,350.

They did say that the new school would have a new principal with a background in special education, and other Divine Providence or Holy Rosary employees would have to reapply for their jobs.

The new St. Therese, named for the saint who was born Marie Françoise-Thérèse Martin, will have a curriculum tailored to students' learning styles that will include traditional courses as well as courses like music therapy. It will have a low student-teacher ratio, Houston said.

The announcement comes a week after the Archdiocese announced that St. Peter Claver School in Treme would close in May due to poor standardized test scores and underenrollment.