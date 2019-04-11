The Gretna City Council on Wednesday passed highly restrictive regulations for short-term rentals, not only banning property owners from renting out entire homes through online platforms like Airbnb, but banning the rental of units in a multi-family building or of detached apartments, even if the homeowner lives on the property.
The only short-term rentals that will be allowed are of rooms inside an owner-occupied home.
The regulations, which go into effect in September, restrict licences to one per homestead-exempt residence. The city will charge a non-refundable annual fee of $750 and a per-night fee of $7.50.
A room can be rented no more than 156 days per year and no more than 30 consecutive days. The number of guests is capped at two per bedroom plus an extra two per booking — for example, a maximum of six for two rented rooms.
By banning whole-home rentals, the regulations are aimed at curbing the kinds of abuses feared by opponents of services like Airbnb and HomeAway: rowdy visitors given the keys to a home in a residential neighborhood by an owner who doesn’t live there; houses turning into hotels overnight; and speculators snapping up houses to use as short-term rentals, displacing homeowners or long-term tenants and distorting property values.
Nevertheless, several residents lobbying for a full ban spoke at the council meeting about their fear that allowing any short-term rentals isn’t fair to existing homeowners, many of whom have spent a lot of money on their properties. They praised the Jefferson Parish Council's 2018 decision to ban all short-term rentals in neighborhoods zoned residential.
Resident Melanie Andrews also objected to the fact that the proposed ordinance was amended with a raft of last-minute changes that were announced orally right before it was to be discussed and voted on.
“I want you all to know that is not fair to the people in this city,” she said. “With that said, you are able to do what you want.”
Andrews said allowing any short-term rentals undermines the whole point of having residential zoning.
Council members, who approved the regulations by a 5-0 vote and with the support of the mayor and police chief, responded that many residents rent out their properties now without any regulation.
Councilman Wayne Rau said he regularly sees cars with out-of-state license plates parked at homes in certain Gretna neighborhoods during Carnival. He said they will likely be there during French Quarter Festival this weekend and Jazz Fest after that.
"Ride around, just go through McDonoghville, go through Old Gretna, go through any areas of this city, and you'll see out-of-state plates where you don't see them normally," he said.
Councilman Michael Hinyub, who spearheaded the six-month regulation effort, said the ordinance gives the city an enforcement mechanism and allows for utilities at offending properties to be disconnected.
"I think the penalties are severe enough to where, if you are operating outside of the ordinance, (you) will take a hit," he said.
Hinyub said the licensing fees are high and are intended to make sure that those who offer short-term rentals are paying for the city's inevitable increase in enforcement costs.
Hinyub was one of several council members to say they would never rent their properties or stay at one through a site like Airbnb, but he said some homeowners want to use their houses to supplement their income. He said input during the two public meetings the city held on the issue was split down the middle.
"It was a compromise, but it was something that at the end of the day needs to be regulated,” he said.
Councilman Mark Miller and Police Chief Arthur Lawson said the rules will for the first time give the city a handle on who is running a short-term rental and how many of them there are in the city.
Lawson said it's a matter of giving the city the tools to be proactive about any problems.
"If I had to have it next to my house, this is the way I would want it," he said. "At least somebody doing it is my neighbor and I can walk next door and approach them. The city has a record of it; the Police Department (can know) who is doing it."
Gretna resident Daniel Fox said he'd prefer to have short-term rentals banned outright, but that the rules passed Wednesday were a reasonable compromise because they outlaw whole-home rentals.
Letting people rent out rooms in their own houses is "different than having these whole-home operators where the landlord is somewhere else … and unreachable, and meanwhile you have these guests who have no obligation to behave," he said.
Several council members noted the system will rely on neighbors notifying the city about any property owners who are skirting the law.
Licensees will have to pass a background check, and the city can revoke the license for six months for any violations.