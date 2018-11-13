Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday came out against Mayor LaToya Cantrell's proposal to shift some of the hotel taxes collected in New Orleans away from tourism groups and toward upgrades to the Sewerage & Water Board's ailing infrastructure.

The governor's opposition is the latest -- and likely fatal -- blow to the tentative plan, which Cantrell said she would be pushing in next year's legislative session. Louisiana Senate President John Alario has also said he opposed the proposal, which would likely prevent it from getting traction among lawmakers.

Edwards said he was "not at all interested" in taking money from the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Mercedes-Benz Superdome and hospitality groups that now get a share of the taxes collected on hotel stays in New Orleans. That money, he said, is needed for upgrades at the facilities, particularly since New Orleans will be hosting the Super Bowl in 2024.

If the money is shifted to other uses, "we're not going to make the improvements we need to make," Edwards said.

Cantrell outlined her plan to move some of that money at a recent luncheon held by Women of the Storm. Under her proposal, some portion of the roughly $143 million a year in hotel taxes that now goes to the Exhibition Hall Authority, which oversees the Convention Center, and the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District, which oversees the Dome, would instead be used to upgrade the S&WB's pipes, pumps and turbines and pay for green infrastructure plans.

Cantrell's administration did not immediately respond to questions about Edwards' comments.

Ironically, Edwards' comments came in response to a question at an event held by the Bureau of Governmental Research. The nonpartisan think tank has been critical of the share of revenue that goes to hospitality groups outside of city government.

Stay with The New Orleans Advocate for more on this developing story.