Ken Carter, who grew up in the Calliope public housing development, got a law degree from Loyola University and went on to become one of the city’s first two elected black assessors, died Friday, days after suffering a stroke. He was 74.
Carter, the father of state Sen. and state Democratic Party Chairwoman Karen Carter Peterson, was elected in 1985 to the powerful post of assessor for the 1st Municipal District. Though small, that district contains the Central Business District and thus much of the city’s most valuable real estate.
In the same election, Erroll Williams was elected assessor of the 3rd Municipal District, which covers roughly the city’s eastern half.
At the time, the city had seven elected assessors, each with their own district, a unique system that voters opted to dismantle after Hurricane Katrina. Williams is now the city’s lone elected assessor.
Carter held the 1st District post from 1985 through 1994. That year, he mounted an unsuccessful campaign for mayor as a standard-bearer of the Central City-based Black Organization for Leadership Development, or BOLD.
“I couldn’t have had a better brother, even though we’re not related,” said former City Councilman Jim Singleton, one of BOLD’s founders. The two became close during Singleton’s 1977 council campaign and talked “almost daily” after that.
While Carter’s 1994 defeat in the mayor’s race marked the end of his career in elective politics, Singleton said Carter might have achieved more in his later years, when he worked behind the scenes to help others organize campaigns and win elections.
“Those were his best days, I think,” Singleton said.
Oliver Thomas, a protégé of Singleton and Carter who served three-plus terms on the City Council, called Carter “brilliant," adding that he “had the most analytical mind.”
“There were three people I would call before I made any major decision, or after I made a mistake,” Thomas said. “Ken Carter was one of them.” The other two were his parents, he said.
Thomas said Carter had pushed hard for greater cooperation between New Orleans’ mostly white business elite and its mostly black political class and population, on the theory that more African-American entrepreneurship would benefit the city at large.
“If we had listened to Ken back then, this city would be in a much better position than it’s in,” Thomas said. “It wouldn’t be so uneven.”
Carter's other public roles included a stint as head of New Orleans' Alcoholic Beverage Control Board and a long term as president of the Freret Street Development Corp.
Carter also was the first African-American to serve as president of the Louisiana Trial Lawyers Association. He was deeply involved in the multi-state tobacco litigation, which resulted in huge windfalls for state governments as well as for the lawyers who championed the lawsuits.
He relocated to St. Francisville after he retired; he was living there at the time of his death.
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement mourning Carter’s death, calling him “one of the kindest and most decent people I've met. He led by example and served the people of New Orleans in many ways.”
Mayor LaToya Cantrell hailed Carter as a "larger-than-life New Orleanian whose impact on the city transcends his history-making tenure as one of our first African-American tax assessors."
Carter is survived by his wife, Gigi; three daughters, Tara Hernandez, Karen Carter Peterson and Eileen Carter; and three grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Gambit political editor Clancy DuBos contributed to this article.