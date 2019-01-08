Stephen Perry, president and CEO of New Orleans & Co., has dramatically upped the ante in his conflict with Mayor LaToya Cantrell over the use of tourism tax dollars, suggesting in a recent interview that the city's poor performance in administering basic government services — like drainage, trash collection and public safety — shows that officials couldn't effectively manage more money if they got it.

Perry’s comments, included in a podcast by The Lens last week, prompted an equally outspoken response from Cantrell’s political action committee, which called the remarks “unhinged” and characterized them as “attacks” on the New Orleans Police Department and the French Quarter.

The exchange turns up the heat in what is becoming an ongoing feud between the two sides.

Perry kicked off the latest hostilities in an interview with Lens Editor Charles Maldonado, citing what he described as the poor state of city services as an argument against redirecting any of the tax money that goes to tourism and hospitality groups.

“We sit and look at this (proposal) and we’re truly incredulous because the argument is (to take money) from a high-performing, organically created private sector enterprise ... to give it to the people who have been managing the Sewerage & Water Board, who have been the stewards of everything from flooding and drainage management, who have given us the modern-day NOPD,” Perry said. “I can just go on and on.”

He went on to blast trash collection and safety in the French Quarter and said that “we’re trying not to embarrass anyone, but we’re about to start doing that.”

“You have a 13-by-eight-block area that is arguably the single most valuable neighborhood commercially in the entire United States,” Perry said. “They can’t clean it, they can’t pick up the garbage, they can’t make it safe. Thirteen by eight blocks. So you can understand our skepticism about saying, ‘All right, let's diminish the size of the economy and give it to them to continue performing so badly.’ ”

Action New Orleans, Cantrell’s PAC, fired back this week.

“In an unhinged interview with the Lens, J. Stephen Perry, who takes home over $430K per year to promote the city, spent most of his time tearing it down,” committee officials said in a news release. “He attacked local law enforcement. He attacked the French Quarter community. And he made bizarre threats to ‘embarrass people.’ "

Although the PAC was set up last year, after Cantrell was elected, she has no official role in it.

Cantrell last year announced she would be seeking to redirect state hotel tax money that now goes to local tourism and hospitality organizations — including the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Perry’s New Orleans & Co., the former convention and visitors bureau — as part of a plan to find $80 million to $100 million a year more for infrastructure spending in the city.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and state Senate President John Alario both panned that idea shortly after it was announced, essentially dooming its chances of winning needed approval by the Legislature.

But Cantrell and Action New Orleans have continued to lobby for a share of the tourism money, something that Perry countered with a plan to increase hotel taxes by about $6.7 million a year, to go to the city. Cantrell rejected that proposal as inadequate.

On Tuesday, Perry stood by his critique in an interview with The New Orleans Advocate.

“Our city has not had a good track record over the past few decades of highly efficient management,” he said.

He also argued that a cut in funding for organizations that bring in tourists would actually reduce the city’s bottom line by reducing the number of visitors who pay sales taxes to the city and would directly hurt hospitality workers.

He also questioned the mayor’s estimate of how much money the city needs for infrastructure improvements — figures that have been largely consistent since former Mayor Mitch Landrieu was in office.

Perry, who criticized the slow pace at which the city has been spending more than $2 billion in Federal Emergency Management Agency money for street and underground pipe repairs, said that in order to get buy-in from the hospitality industry and the city as a whole, Cantrell must come up with a strategic plan that outlines specific projects that are needed and their costs.

Despite the heated rhetoric, Perry also said his industry wants to work with Cantrell and that he sees the possibility of more progress than under the past “three or four mayors.”

“The mayor may want to be in conflict with us, and that’s OK,” Perry said. “But we’re not going to be in conflict with them. We’re going to do everything in our power to help them succeed and the city succeed.”

Kristine Breithaupt, communications director for Action New Orleans, said her organization was seeking to “bring everyone to the table.”

Asked how that squared with calling Perry “unhinged,” Breithaupt said, “Stephen Perry’s comments made it seem like he wanted to go to war. Those comments do not benefit himself, the people he works for or the city of New Orleans.”