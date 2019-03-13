Longway Tavern, a 10-month-old eatery and bar in the French Quarter, fired its chef this week after details of a domestic violence arrest from 2018 surfaced, according to a story from NOLA.com.
John Sinclair was chef at Longway Tavern since it opened on Toulouse Street in May 2018 and was fired March 12 after a reporter revealed details of the arrest this week to its owners, according to the story.
Longway Tavern is part of the local hospitality company LeBlanc + Smith, which also runs the restaurants Cavan, Meauxbar and Sylvain and the bar Barrel Proof. Sinclair cooked at Barrel Proof prior to being tapped to run the Longway Tavern kitchen last year.
Longway Tavern co-owner Robert LeBlanc said Sinclair told him of his arrest in 2018, according to the story. He made the decision to fire him after learning more about the incident from a police report provided by a reporter.
Sinclair's then-girlfriend described to New Orleans police an assault that included a stranglehold and told police he had attacked her in the past. In the article, Sinclair acknowledged the police report is accurate but said he could did remember all the details from the night.
Sinclair pleaded guilty to domestic abuse battery charges in September and is on probation.
The story is the latest in a series of articles by NOLA.com writer Brett Anderson covering abusive behavior by people in the restaurant industry.