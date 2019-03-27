Jefferson Parish will hold another round of meetings for the first major update of its comprehensive land-use and zoning plan and is looking for input from businesses and residents.
The parish will host two meetings next month — one on each side of the Mississippi River — to get ideas for Envision Jefferson 2040.
The plan, which guides parish decisions on land use, transportation, housing, open space and recreation and implementation, was originally created as Envision Jefferson 2020 and was adopted into law in August 2003.
The meetings will include a brief presentation and a series of themed workstations, where parish staff and consultants will take input on land use, transportation, housing, public health and safety, infrastructure and community facilities.
The East Jefferson meeting will be held on April 8 at the East Bank Regional Library at 4747 West Napoleon Avenue in Metairie.
The West Jefferson meeting will be held on April 9 at the West Bank Regional Library at 2751 Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey.
Both meetings are from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The process began last fall with a first round of meetings, and the update is scheduled to be completed by the end of the summer.