Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni has named replacements for two of his top aides, both of whom are stepping down by Jan. 1.
Yenni has tapped former Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Walter Brooks to take the place of Keith Conley, who has been Yenni's chief operating officer. Brooks will begin Jan. 4.
He also has named Deputy Parish Attorney Michele Morel to replace Natalie Newton as deputy chief operating officer.
Brooks spent four decades with the Regional Planning Commission, an intergovernmental organization that oversees regional infrastructure planning across an eight-parish region around New Orleans. He retired from the RPC in September.
Brooks also served on the Louisiana Recovery Authority’s Infrastructure Task Force. Before coming to New Orleans, he worked in planning in and around Boston.
Yenni said Brooks has the background to handle big jobs.
“We are very fortunate to have a manager of his caliber to help us move forward,” he said.
Morel joined the parish attorney’s office in 2017. Before that, she was an assistant district attorney in Jefferson for more than 16 years.
In 2012, she was elected to fill out an unexpired judicial term in St. Charles Parish. But she lost her bid for a full term two years later in a heated campaign that saw the two candidates spend more than $150,000 combined.
She is the daughter of former St. Charles District Attorney Harry Morel.
Yenni praised Morel as someone who could immediately step in and take over the job.
“Michele knows the inner workings of government,” he said. “It’s good to have the bench strength in a team player like Michele who is well-trained to assume this new role.”
Yenni is entering the last year of his first — and what may be his only — term in office. He has not said whether he will run again, though many observers speculate that a 2016 sexting scandal in which he admitted sending inappropriate texts to 17-year old boy may have scuttled his re-election chances.
Conley’s departure is for explicitly political reasons. The former Kenner City Council member has said that he plans to run for parishwide office in the fall. He said he has not decided whether he will run for an at-large seat on the Parish Council or the parish president's job.
Newton left to take a job with T. Parker Host, the company that recently completed a purchase for the Avondale Shipyard site and is trying to redevelop it into a multi-modal cargo hub.