Members of Cajun Navy 2016 -- a group founded by Jon Bridgers, of Walker -- were on Lake Pontchartrain on Tuesday assisting in the search for Sadie Thibodeaux, a 32-year-old woman who has gone missing.

[Update: 7:05 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018: Woman's body recovered in Lake Pontchartrain by crews searching for missing woman Sadie Thibodeaux]

The group posted a video to its Facebook page, showing its boat on the water.

Thibodeaux has been missing since Sunday, and the search for her continued into Tuesday afternoon. The man who had been out sailing with Thibodeaux when she disappeared — and who was later rescued by the Coast Guard — has been questioned by police, though what he told detectives hasn't been publicly discussed.

Police on Tuesday said they had not recovered any evidence of foul play and were considering Thibodeaux's case as a missing persons investigation. But New Orleans Police Commander Jeffrey Walls Walls said police would treat Thibodeaux's disappearance as a potential homicide until evidence ruled it out.

"This could be a horrific accident or a crime," Walls said. "That’s why we’re processing everything and taking our time so we do the best we can for Sadie."

Sadie Thibodeaux's sister -- Nikki Thibodeaux-Dowden, of Baton Rouge -- said her family was "hoping for (a) full and complete police investigation" of her sister's disappearance. She said Tuesday afternoon that her family still considered the search a rescue effort.

Thibodeaux-Dowden said her sister recently moved to New Orleans for work. She said her sister had previously been out on the boat in question with Michael Lee Farley, who owns the vessel. Police said Farley and Thibodeaux had been "dating for a period of time," but Thibodeaux-Dowden said her sister and Farley were not a couple.