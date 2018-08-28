Bus riders heading to Ochsner Hospital will have an easier commute starting next month.
The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority board on Tuesday amended its 2018 operating budget to extend its 39-Tulane line to Causeway Boulevard in Jefferson Parish, which means that bus will travel beyond its current stopping point at Mistletoe Street and South Claiborne Avenue.
The agency told the City Council this month that it would extend one of its lines into Jefferson by 2019. But because the RTA took in $4.6 million more in sales taxes this summer than anticipated, the agency had the money to move more quickly, RTA Interim Executive Director Jared Munster said.
Though the agency had discussed extending the 16-South Claiborne line, it recently decided to instead extend the Tulane line.
But both bus lines will run on 24-hour schedules as part of the change, officials said.
