After hearing nearly two hours of complaints from residents upset over persistent foul odors, the Jefferson Parish Council voted Friday to study the idea of temporarily closing the parish landfill as contractors continue to work on fixing the malfunctioning gas and liquid collection systems at the Waggaman facility.
The resolution was proposed by Councilman Mark Spears, whose district includes the landfill. It passed 6-0 — Councilman Ricky Templet was not present — after language was added at the request of council members Dominick Impastato and Cynthia Lee-Sheng to make it clear the resolution could not be construed as ordering the landfill closed.
Keith Conley, the parish's chief operating officer under President Mike Yenni, told the council that closing the landfill would not be as quick or easy as some might think.
There could be legal issues with the existing contractor, he said. Closing the facility also would kick off a long process of taking bids to find another place to deposit the parish's trash, and it would put the parish in a terrible bargaining position with that vendor, he said.
Spears said he simply wants the parish to be prepared for that eventuality if the landfill's problems are not resolved on schedule.
Conley, who told the council he does not think the landfill needs to be shut down, said it will take about six months for contractors to make the necessary fixes to the system that removes water, called leachate, from the landfill. Those pipes are in disrepair, causing the enclosed garbage pits to fill with water and flood the vertical wells that are supposed to extract gases from the decomposing waste.
Conley said that even if the landfill is closed, the parish will still have to deal with the problems there.
Spears countered that Chuck Carr Brown, the secretary of the state Department of Environmental Quality, said earlier in the meeting that it would be quicker to repair a landfill that's not in operation.
"We don’t think it’s come to that," Conley said. "We think these (improvements) can be made while we still have the landfill open." He said much of the work to be done is in parts of the facility that are closed anyway.
The parish has estimated that as much as 80 percent of the gas generated by the landfill is not being captured and likely is leaking out into the air.
The special council meeting was called specifically to discuss the odors and problems at the landfill, and residents threw numerous pointed questions and comments at parish officials.
Many residents cheered the prospect of shutting down the landfill, and scores talked of a putrid stench that invades their homes, usually at night, making them cough and burning their eyes, noses and throats.
"I’m tired of people telling me this is not causing health issues,” Harahan resident Lindsay Capdepon said of assurances that the measured amounts of methane and hydrogen sulfide in the air are too low to be considered health risks. "My husband coughs all night ... it’s heartbreaking.”
"I know they say the levels are safe, and maybe there’s no proof right now that they’re not," resident Jennifer Deblieux said as her eyes welled with tears. "But I know that my 9-year-old daughter wakes up and complains … that her nose is burning. She’s had a bloody nose recently."
Wyatt Petty Jr., who lives near the landfill in Westwego and suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said his doctor has told him he needs to move.
Yenni has said his administration will have more answers at the council's Aug. 29 meeting. He noted the parish has stopped the landfill from taking in industrial liquid waste, which experts say can create large amounts of hydrogen sulfide if deposited in a landfill.
Residents demanded to know who made the decision to take in liquid industrial waste in the first place, but Conley would say only that "we're looking into how that was done," as the audience jeered.
The following speaker, Mikey Bowler, had copies of the permit application filed with DEQ, and noted that Conley's signature was on the application sent back in 2016.
Some residents, however, said they were not convinced that their problems are entirely due to the landfill. Particulate matter has been seen in River Ridge, and many pointed to river traffic or barge cleaners as possible culprits.
"We've got to get our own (monitoring) equipment as a parish," said Todd St. Cyr, chief of the Harahan Fire Department. "We need to know what's in our air."
Councilman Chris Roberts agreed, noting that he thinks a lot of loading and unloading of barges on the river escapes scrutiny.
"These companies are no fools," he said. "They do it in the middle of the night. … They’re sneaky about it.”