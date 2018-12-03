The Kenner City Council on Thursday will consider a $3.4 million deal with the state to relocate a fire station that stands in the way of road improvements needed to speed access to the new terminal at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

The agreement would settle, for now, a brewing fight over how much the state should pay to replace Kenner's Fire Station No. 38, which sits in the Loyola Drive median just north of Williams Memorial Boulevard.

The station is in the way of not just the eventual makeover of the Loyola/Veterans/Interstate 10 intersection, but also of interim improvements planned to reduce congestion while the larger interchange is built.

Officials from the state Department of Transportation and Development and the city have been in negotiations over how much the state should pay to help build a new station nearby. But in October, Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn accused state officials of not acting in good faith. The city asked for $5.1 million, but the state offered about $3 million.

"We will do our best to rise to the challenge, but we will need your best efforts as well," Zahn said in a sharply worded letter to DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. He complained that the new building that DOTD was willing to pay for was not equivalent to what the city already has.

At the time, Wilson disputed those claims, saying that the state has to operate within established guidelines of what constitutes a "functional replacement."

Under the terms of the proposed agreement, the state will provide $2.44 million for construction, $800,000 to purchase land for the new station and two years of rent for an interim site amounting to about $180,000, the agreement says.

Zahn said the proposed agreement will allow the two sides to move forward while still discussing the matter, and that talks will continue.

The city plans to be out of the Loyola Drive fire station by Jan. 11, he said.

The new airport terminal is expected to open in the first half of 2019.

