The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board is taking the final steps to notify about 50 customers that they could be among the first customers in almost a year to have their water shut off for failing to pay their bills, Acting Executive Director Jade Brown Russell said Wednesday.
The utility has reached out to each of the customers several times and is sending people to contact them in person to make sure they know about the shut off, Brown Russell said during a meeting of the agency's board Wednesday.
She did not say when those accounts would actually lose service, though she did say they have met all the requirements to be shut off on Wednesday.
It was not immediately clear what customers were on that list or how much they owe. The S&WB has previously said they would target the customers that owe the most first.
The agency restarted its shut-off process on Aug. 1, after suspending it last year as complaints about rampant over-billing mounted. Customers who owe at least $50 for at least 60 can be shut off.
That process requires customers be notified by letter 10 days beforehand. That time period has already elapsed, according to S&WB officials.