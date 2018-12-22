Caleb Beck’s nicotine habit started at 17 with an electronic cigarette.
The New Orleans teen and his friends would pass around a clunky e-cigarette swiped from one of their fathers who was trying to quit smoking. Soon they were online, searching for new "vapes" and new flavors: graham cracker one week, green apple the next.
It wasn’t long until the casual vaping, as using e-cigarettes has come to be known, developed into dependence, Beck said. He started craving puffs and had persistent anxiety without a nicotine fix from the pocket-sized devices.
"I'd wake up just feeling brittle," he said. "And my mood would shift if I was separated from it. You just get fixated on it."
Beck’s story is becoming more common across the U.S., and especially in Louisiana. According to the Louisiana Youth Tobacco Survey, one out of every eight Louisiana high school students regularly used e-cigarettes in 2017, above the national average and up from one out of every 50 in 2011, the first year for which data are available.
Click the image below for a breakdown of all the key numbers in Louisiana's teen vaping 'epidemic.' Can't see the image? Click here.
More recent national data suggest usage continues to surge. Among high school students, vaping jumped 78 percent in 2018 from a year earlier. Middle school vaping rose 48 percent over the same period, according to data from the National Youth Tobacco Survey.
“These data shock my conscience,” Scott Gottlieb, commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, said last month, calling teen vaping an "epidemic."
The jump in teen vaping this year represents the biggest one-year spike of any kind of drug use, even of opioids or marijuana, in 44 years, according to the Monitoring the Future survey, which focuses on addiction.
Because vaping is relatively new, scientists and health experts don't know the full health impact of e-cigarettes over the long term, especially compared to smoking.
But many are concerned that kids and young adults, lured by fun flavors and less fearful of the health risks, will develop a dependence on nicotine from vaping that’s unhealthy by itself, and potentially a gateway to cigarettes.
Just a novelty, at first
Beck's vaping was supposed to be only a novelty. He and his friends even laughed about the “stereotypical, cartoonish” nature of it all, he said. A nicotine buzz without cancer risk, they thought.
“Cigarettes seemed like a really terrible, stigmatized thing, something you should never do,” said Beck. “But having the utility to have something cleaner, with more flavors — well, that was enough for me and my friends to buy e-cigarettes.”
It’s a common view among teenagers: Smoking is generally unhealthy, something older folks do that they shouldn’t, and it’s kind of gross.
“The smell of cigarettes is nasty,” said Jack Morgan, 18, as he ambled along the Mandeville lakefront one recent afternoon with some friends. He started vaping when he was around 13, but he’s never smoked.
Morgan’s friend, Gabe Bueso, 17, agreed as he went along, taking a drag here and there.
“My mom does it, too. I got my mom to vape,” he said. “She used to smoke cigarettes and then she switched.”
In Louisiana, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that even as e-cigarette use has skyrocketed, combustible cigarette use has generally fallen. In 2017, about 13.5 percent of high school students reported smoking, down from 21.8 percent in 2011.
Still, for some teens the line between vaping and smoking can quickly become foggy. By the time Beck was 18, he was working in the restaurant industry and had started buying disposable e-cigarettes, going through them every couple of days.
When he started college, he discovered cigarettes were cheaper — and he no longer had to hide the smell from his parents. That’s when he started smoking.
That transition is what James Kent Treadway Jr., a New Orleans-based pediatrician, and other health experts fear most.
Treadway notes that nicotine is unhealthy “whether you get it from burning cigarettes or inhaling through an e-cigarette.” But he’s concerned that more kids might make the same jump to cigarettes that Beck made, and not realize how hard it is to stop.
"For kids already doing it, quitting tobacco is extremely difficult," he said. "We're trying to prevent that addiction from even happening."
Juul and ‘Juuling’
After realizing he was addicted to cigarettes, Beck decided he needed to go back to vaping — this time to quit nicotine altogether.
He chose Juul, a sleek, carefully designed e-cigarette shaped like a USB flash drive.
Like other e-cigarettes, Juul is a battery-powered device that heats a nicotine-containing liquid to produce an aerosol, or vape. But Juul’s pods can contain more nicotine than the vape pens Beck, now 23, had experimented with when he was a teenager.
By the time Beck turned to them, they were already surging in popularity. This year, Juuls accounted for more than 70 percent of e-cigarette sales in the U.S. and are becoming well known to teachers and other educators.
Dr. H. Aaron Ambeau, a counselor at Benjamin Franklin High School in New Orleans, said he was first introduced to Juuls when he discovered one on the floor of the school's hallway.
"I’ve heard from a couple of schools that students are using them in the bathroom," Ambeau said. "It’s just hard to monitor that. You can’t have an adult hanging out in the bathroom all the time; it’s just impossible."
Bueso, who said he's been vaping since he was 13, has been through about six Juuls.
"I’ve lost them," he said. “I keep on losing them.”
He saw one on the floor during his lunch period at Lakeshore High School in Mandeville. A teacher picked it up, and Bueso was already feeling bad for whatever kid had lost it, before realizing it was his.
Bueso and his friends said it’s easy to replace them. Friends who are 18 will buy them for him, and reselling them to younger kids can be a way to make a few bucks.
“Junior high, you can sell a Juul for $40. You go and get it from the gas station for $20,” Bueso said. “The upcharge is ridiculous.”
'Coco Pops' and 'Straw-burst'
While Juul Labs, the maker of Juul, and other e-cigarette makers insist that their focus is on helping adults quit smoking, there’s plenty about e-cigarettes that appears enticing to children and teens.
At a Crescent City Vape shop on St. Charles Avenue, row after row of bottles, labeled with cartoons and colorful lettering, line the walls. Each has a name like "Coco Pops" and "Crunch Time," which mimic Cocoa Puffs and Cap'n Crunch breakfast cereals.
"Straw-burst" vaping liquid comes close to Starburst candy. In the Juul section, creme and mango flavors are lined up next to menthol and tobacco.
Tristan Rider, the 22-year-old “juice manager” at Crescent City Vape, said none of that is aimed at enticing kids.
“I see people of all ages getting the sweet flavors,” he said. “If you eat lots of cereals, you go for the cereal. If you drink a lot of lemonade, you’ll gravitate toward Arnold Palmer.”
The FDA doesn't buy it. In his statement last month, Gottlieb said the sweet tastes and colorful advertisements were never aimed at heavily addicted adult smokers, but at teenagers and kids.
He accused Juul of being particularly aggressive, saying the FDA planned to investigate whether the company intentionally targeted youth in its marketing.
For its part, Juul says it is cooperating with the FDA. The company wants its product to serve as a way for smokers to drop cigarettes, it says, not the other way around.
"We want to be part of the solution in keeping e-cigarettes out of the hands of young people," Juul Chief Executive Kevin Burns said in a September news release.
Earlier this year, the FDA had threatened a ban on most e-cigarette flavors. Instead, the agency plans to bar the sale of e-cigarette flavors from gas stations and other convenience stores, where it might be easier for teens to buy them.
Juul is reducing the number of flavors it offers, keeping only tobacco, menthol and mint. Once stores like Crescent City Vape sell out of their current inventory, it will be hard to find the popular flavors like mango and creme.
Some current and former vapers are upset by the impending rules. Among them is Beck, who thinks the FDA is missing the mark when it comes to cracking down on individual pod flavors.
“The content of nicotine was so much more of a harmful consequence than flavor was,” Beck said. He quit earlier this year.
More action needed
In Louisiana, the Legislature last year expanded a ban on smoking and vaping in elementary and secondary school buildings to include on-campus playgrounds and school buses .
But supporters of new FDA rules say the agency had to take action because state and local governments aren’t doing enough to prevent addiction.
In January, the FDA will hold a hearing to discuss the potential role of drug therapies to help addicted kids quit.
Part of the problem, experts say, is that teens aren't aware that e-cigarettes contain as much nicotine as they do. A Juul cartridge can contain the same amount of nicotine as a pack of cigarettes.
According to Treadway, regardless of the delivery method, the impact of that much nicotine on young people’s brains and bodies is disturbing.
Morgan, Bueso and their friends haven’t thought much about the amount of nicotine, and they say they aren’t addicted. In fact, Morgan isn’t really sure why he vapes.
“I don’t know,” he said. “It just kind of, like, tastes good.”
Advocate staff writer Nick Reimann contributed to this report.