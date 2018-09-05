At least two members of the New Orleans City Council are looking to put a tax increase on the ballot next year to boost the funding of the New Orleans Council on Aging.
However, the two-mill property tax, proposed by Councilmen Jason Williams and Jared Brossett, faces opposition from Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
Cantrell has argued that the city should try to free up taxes that are now dedicated to specific purposes or agencies in order to allow officials to decide where to spend money.
It's not clear where the rest of the council members stand on the measure.
The Council on Aging, which operates senior citizen centers and provides services such as Meals on Wheels to the elderly, is now funded through a mix of state and local revenue, with New Orleans’ share coming out of the city's general fund.
The state funding for similar agencies across Louisiana has been in decline in recent years, and proposals to cut the city’s portion have led to an outcry from many elderly residents.
Williams said that setting up a guaranteed stream of revenue for those services would put New Orleans in line with the state’s other parishes, which he said fund their Councils on Aging through dedicated taxes. And he argued that the extra money is needed to provide important services to the city’s 70,000 senior citizens.
“As of August 2018 there were approximately 1,200 seniors on a waiting list for Meals on Wheels,” Williams said. “Some (senior) centers are overcrowded or in really, really poor condition. At the end of the day, all of us — if we’re blessed — will live long enough to have similar needs.”
If approved, the tax would add about $35 to the taxes paid each year on a $250,000 home with a homestead exemption.
It would bring in about $6 million a year, based on the current valuation of property in New Orleans. The agency has gotten less than $1 million a year from the city in recent years.
The council is expected to vote Thursday on the first procedural step needed to get the measure on the March ballot.
If it eventually passes the council and gets the approval of the voters, the tax would go into effect in 2020.
But getting that far could be difficult. It’s unusual for the idea for a new tax to come from the council, rather than the administration, and even rarer for such a major change to happen over objections by the mayor.
Cantrell spokesman Beau Tidwell said Wednesday that the mayor was only notified of the plan on Friday and has not had a chance to discuss it with Williams.
But creating a new tax dedicated to a specific purpose would conflict with Cantrell’s belief that “true equity demands a wholesale restructuring of how (tax) money is dedicated and how it can be reallocated to improve the quality of life for all of our people, including seniors,” Tidwell said.
He said the mayor “commends" Williams’ call for additional resources for seniors and "supports looking for innovative ways to allocate additional funding for senior services within the 2019 budget, rather than increasing taxes at this time.”
Williams argued that similar efforts to find more revenue for the Council on Aging in the city budget have been made repeatedly and have not yielded any results.
“Every year I can remember being on the council, every year I can remember as a citizen watching the budget process, there has always been a discussion about the need to step up, and we haven’t done it yet,” he said.
“Having this on the ballot, rather than some larger general fund allocation, allows the citizens of New Orleans to step up and decide if they want to help our senior citizens,” Williams said.