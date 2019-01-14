More than 200 protesters rallied ahead of President Donald Trump’s speech in New Orleans Monday, demanding an end to the administration’s calls for a border wall and what speakers described as policies that demonize immigrants.

The rally began marching to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, where Trump is expected to address the American Farm Bureau later Monday afternoon.

Air Force One landed at Louis Armstrong International Airport in Kenner just before noon.

Can't see video below? Click here.

+5 President Trump visits New Orleans: Watch Farm Bureau speech live A large portion of Convention Center Boulevard in New Orleans will be closed for several hours Monday as President Trump visits to deliver a s…

In addition to signs and speeches calling for an end to the federal government shutdown over Trump’s demands for money to fund the border wall, now the longest shut down in history, protesters also called for changes to a wide range of administration policies. Signs and banners calling for impeachment were joined by a statue on a trailer portraying Trump as Napoleon riding a nuclear bomb.

The protest was headed toward St. Charles Avenue and was expected to take Julia Street to the convention center.

Check back for updates.