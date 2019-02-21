The house may have burned, but the tradition has not.

Krewe of Rex officials announced Thursday they would continue the "beautiful tradition" of stopping at a historic New Orleans home for a Mardi Gras toast, despite the massive fire that decimated the building on Wednesday.

“I imagine it’ll probably be a more emotional event than usual," said James Reiss, a krewe official. He did not elaborate on how the toast might play out differently than in past years, given the state of the home.

"We don't know yet. Something will happen" Reiss said. "Our intention right now is that everything done in past years will be done this year."

The fire at 2525 St. Charles was declared under control at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, about six hours after dozens of firefighters began arriving at the scene. Firefighters were still battling hotspots within the home more than 24 hours later.

NOFD Chief Tim McConnell said his agency and its seven alarms' worth of personnel prevented the flames from spreading to a neighboring, five-story apartment building, which nonetheless apparently took damage from smoke that could be seen and smelled for miles all around the city.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday, even as firefighters continued to extinguish "hotspots" still smoldering a day later.

NOFD officials said Thursday they expected to maintain a presence at the scene of the conflagration for another day or two.

The ornate mansion, built in the Queen Anne style, was built sometime before 1865 and is often known as "The Rex House" for the many kings of Carnival - at least five - who lived there. Reiss said the home's residents have had close ties to several other Mardi Gras krewes as well.

It has also been an important stop in Rex's parade since 1907, the first year in an unbroken tradition of Carnival kings stopping at the house to toast its residents during the Rex parade Mardi Gras morning.

“If those traditions were to go away and fade as well, that would only add to the tragedy,” Reiss said.

But whatever form the traditional toast takes, it won't include the "Loving Cup," the vessel that has been used since the toast began.

Reiss said the cup, made of silver and adorned with antlers for handles, is believed to have been destroyed in the blaze along with myriad Mardi Gras memorabilia, including flags of several krewes. He said Rex may present the family with replacement flags during this year's stop.

Reiss said everything in the house is presumed destroyed.

"This is surely a loss for all of New Orleans," but moreso for the family that called the mansion home for more than a century, he said

"We would assume some one-of-a-kind pieces" were destroyed in the blaze, said Mardi Gras historian Arthur Hardy, who attended Thursday's news conference with Rex officials at the krewe's den on South Claiborne Avenue.

The shell of the home was left when the fire was declared under control. Parts of the mansion had collapsed, and bits of it were falling off intermittently as the day wore on, prompting New Orleans Fire Department Chief Tim McConnell to describe the home as "a catastrophic loss."

The family that has owned the home for 113 years said they hope to salvage what is left of the home with a little bit of time and rehab.

“I’m convinced that we’re ... going to repair and build," Christopher Montgomery said. "We'll get it under control and we'll just evaluate and start over."

Montgomery previously said he hoped to have the traditional Rex toast this year, even if it's outside on lawn chairs and folding tables.

