Legislation the entire state my be able to cheer for: Rename Interstate 10 in Louisiana to "Who Dat Nation Highway."

Seriously — no April Fools' Day joke here.

Senate Bill 134, pre-filed ahead of the upcoming Louisiana legislative session, seeks to have the interstate renamed for the community of New Orleans Saints fans between the Mississippi and Texas state lines.

I-10 winds across much of southern Louisiana, passing through Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge and New Orleans, where motorists get a stunning view of the Saints' Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The bill was authored by state Sen. Wesley Bishop, D-New Orleans. It calls for the change to be implemented by Aug. 1, 2019, just weeks before the Saints kick off a new season.

The legislative session begins next Monday.

The bill would direct the state Department of Transportation and Development to put up and maintain signs with the new title.