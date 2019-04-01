Legislation the entire state my be able to cheer for: Rename Interstate 10 in Louisiana to "Who Dat Nation Highway."
Seriously — no April Fools' Day joke here.
Senate Bill 134, pre-filed ahead of the upcoming Louisiana legislative session, seeks to have the interstate renamed for the community of New Orleans Saints fans between the Mississippi and Texas state lines.
I-10 winds across much of southern Louisiana, passing through Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge and New Orleans, where motorists get a stunning view of the Saints' Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The bill was authored by state Sen. Wesley Bishop, D-New Orleans. It calls for the change to be implemented by Aug. 1, 2019, just weeks before the Saints kick off a new season.
The legislative session begins next Monday.
The bill would direct the state Department of Transportation and Development to put up and maintain signs with the new title.
The State Legislature agreed last year to extend part of a sales tax hike to provide longer stability for the state’s finances, but that doesn’t mean that there will be no fighting over the state budget in the upcoming session. Gov. John Bel Edwards and House Republicans already are duking it out over how much money the state will be able to spend in the coming year and where the priorities should lie.
Due to term limits, both House Speaker Taylor Barras and Senate President John Alario will be vacating the top spots of their respective chambers. That means other members seeking re-election will likely be jockeying for leadership clout this season and attempting to win over supporters, show their priorities and demonstrate their political savvy during the session.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has said teacher pay raises are his No. 1 priority for the upcoming legislative session. He’s proposing an across-the-board $1000 raise for all teachers and $500 for support staff. But some Republicans say they believe that the raises should be awarded on a more merit-based system.
Gov. John Bel Edwards ran on a pledge to increase the minimum wage in Louisiana and pass comprehensive “equal pay” legislation four years ago. Both items have been on his priorities list since taking office, but neither has gained much traction at the Capitol. Edwards says he will again push his pay legislation in the final year of his first term, but both continue to face resistance from the business community and business-friendly legislators.
In a push sure to ignite controversy, voters throughout East Baton Rouge Parish, not just those in the neighborhoods that would make up St. George, would decide whether St. George would become a city under legislation filed by a Baton Rouge Democrat.
Eight other states across the country have legalized wagering on professional and college athletic events since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law that had previously prevented most states from getting into the sports betting game. Estimates vary on how much Louisiana’s state budget will be boosted by the new form of gaming, but legalization has drawn support from a bipartisan group of legislators and is backed by Gov. John Bel Edwards, who says he worries that Louisiana casinos are at a disadvantage while neighboring Mississippi allows sports betting in casinos. The big issue this session is where the up to $50 million estimated annually in gaming tax collections might go, as some have been trying to dedicate the dollars to priorities such as early childhood education initiatives.