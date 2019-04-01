I-10 New Orleans stock

I-10 West in New Orleans overlooking the Mercedes-Benz Superdome (image via Google Maps). 

Legislation the entire state my be able to cheer for: Rename Interstate 10 in Louisiana to "Who Dat Nation Highway." 

Seriously — no April Fools' Day joke here.

Senate Bill 134, pre-filed ahead of the upcoming Louisiana legislative session, seeks to have the interstate renamed for the community of New Orleans Saints fans between the Mississippi and Texas state lines. 

I-10 winds across much of southern Louisiana, passing through Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge and New Orleans, where motorists get a stunning view of the Saints' Mercedes-Benz Superdome. 

The bill was authored by state Sen. Wesley Bishop, D-New Orleans. It calls for the change to be implemented by Aug. 1, 2019, just weeks before the Saints kick off a new season. 

The legislative session begins next Monday. 

The bill would direct the state Department of Transportation and Development to put up and maintain signs with the new title. 

