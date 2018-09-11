Spotting some striped horses in New Orleans is sure to generate questions.
The New Orleans Police Seventh District shared images of three such animals apparently wandering around a New Orleans East neighborhood Monday evening.
"First, we had puppies, then kittens, then alligators and even a baby hawk....but these four-legged friends take the cake!!!" read the post.
The zebras were spotted wandering and grazing on Lake Forest Boulevard.
The NOPD later clarified that the animals were out part of the Universoul Circus, that is holding shows nearby through Sept. 23 at Old Lake Forest Plaza. The zebras were out with trainers, the NOPD said, grazing in the area.