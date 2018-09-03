New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Monday afternoon that the city has the pumps and power ready to handle Tropical Storm Gordon's rains and that decisions about possibly closing city offices and public schools will come Tuesday.

Cantrell added that vehicles can be parked on the neutral ground starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

A voluntary evacuation has been issued for vulnerable areas outside the levee protection system, including Irish Bayou, Lake Catherine and Venetian Isles, Cantrell said.

Gordon is projected to make landfall late Tuesday as a strong tropical storm or weak hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said Monday.

The latest projected path brings Gordon ashore somewhere along the Mississippi coast.

The city of New Orleans, and all of southeast Louisiana, is under a tropical storm warning and a flash flood watch.

Impacts for the area will be heavy rain (possibly 4-7 inches of rain this week), higher-than-normal tides and tropical storm-force winds.

+2 Tropical Storm Gordon projected to be hurricane at landfall in Mississippi, NHC says Tropical Storm Gordon has prompted a hurricane warning from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida Border, the National Hurricane…