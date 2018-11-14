The Orleans Public Defender’s Office faces a potentially sharp drop in its budget next year due to cuts in state funding and the planned removal of some of the city's traffic cameras, its leaders told the City Council during a hearing Wednesday on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's proposed 2019 budget.
The office will receive about $7.6 million this year through a mix of state, local and grant funding, as well as traffic tickets, with $1.5 million coming from the city.
The Cantrell administration kept city funding for the office at the same level for 2019 in its budget proposal.
However, Chief Public Defender Derwyn Bunton said he expects his overall revenue to fall by roughly $1 million in 2019 because of Cantrell's plan to cut back on the city's unpopular traffic cameras, as well as a $700,000 reduction in state funding. His office gets a share of the revenue from each ticket.
He asked council members to consider raising the city's allocation to $2.5 million next year.
“New Orleans will spend $258 million (in 2019) to arrest, prosecute and incarcerate, and only $1.51 million to protect innocence, provide accountability and ensure a fair and equitable justice system,” Bunton said.
Without a budget increase, Bunton said, he will need to enact a hiring freeze next year and terminate the office’s contract with a private firm that handles some of its cases when its own attorneys cannot.
Cantrell has proposed encouraging police officers to write costlier tickets under state laws to make up for lower traffic-camera revenue to the city. But that won't do enough to address the Public Defender's Office’s losses or Louisiana's long-flawed system of relying on volatile traffic fines to fund indigent defense, the office's leaders said.
They said a better plan would involve giving the office $2.5 million from the city's general fund, reinstating its lost camera revenue and coming up with a broader strategy to base less of its revenue each year on unpredictable traffic tickets.
Some council members agreed that public defense entities across Lousiana are drastically underfunded, even if the prospects for a budget boost in 2019 look unlikely.
“We can at least agree that there is a huge discrepancy compared to what that budget looks like … on the other side of the case,” said Councilman Jason Williams, a criminal defense attorney who is planning to run for district attorney in 2020.
Cantrell’s office said Wednesday evening that it is “not opposed” to giving the defenders' office more money — if that money can be found.
Cantrell plans to shut off about 20 of the 31 traffic cameras that are not in school zones next year and to run those in school zones only during certain times of the day.
Those moves would please many motorists but could also cost the city $4 million to $6 million annually. Cantrell plans to replace at least $500,000 of that by encouraging police to issue traffic tickets under state laws, rather than under city ordinances that have lower fines.
But the Police Department's traffic squad can’t match the roughly 260,000 tickets that have been churned out by the traffic cameras each year, Bunton said.
That means that the Public Defender’s Office, which draws more than a third of its revenue from traffic fees and fines, could lose out on at least $300,000 in 2019, he said.
At the same time, the local office will receive less money from the Louisiana Defenders Board because other parishes needed more emergency funding from that agency due to flooding and other problems.
Bunton said a broader solution to his perennial budget woes could include asking voters to support a new millage, redistributing existing property taxes to give public defenders a share, or amending local or state laws to put the defenders office on a par with the funding received by the District Attorney's Office.
The DA’s Office is due to receive about $6.6 million from the city’s general fund next year, an increase of $600,000, and about $12.4 million in direct funding. Only about 1 percent of its budget comes from traffic fines.
If his budget is not increased, Bunton said, by Jan. 1 he will be forced to enact a hiring freeze and end a contract with a private firm which handles cases when ethical concerns prevent lawyers in his office from doing so.
He said a class-action lawsuit that claims Louisiana’s defense system is need of a major overhaul is moving through the courts and the state defender board is seeking to get more funding, but success on either front is uncertain at best.
In a statement, Cantrell’s office urged Bunton to continue to advocate at the state level for a more stable source of financing. She didn’t rule out amending the city's 2019 budget to provide more funding for his office, but another agency might need to lose so that his office could gain.