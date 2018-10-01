Jason Porter and his family are no longer running afoul of the law.
That’s thanks to a 6-2 decision by the St. Charles Parish council in their favor Monday, in a meeting that lasted more than two hours with few discussions longer or ruffling more feathers than what to do with his family’s chickens.
Yes, chickens.
Porter said wrongdoing was never the intention when he decided to let his young sons start raising the birds in the yard of their Bayou Gauche home a few years ago, adding that the family also fishes, hunts and grows its own vegetables, so “joining the backyard chicken movement fell right in with those values.”
“My kids’ pet chickens existed peacefully for three years,” Porter said — before becoming the focus of “hostility.”
The problem for the Porters starts with their home itself, which is zoned standard residential. That means, since chickens are not considered pets by St. Charles Parish, they need to get permission from all property owners within 300 feet of theirs to sign off on allowing them.
That seemed simple enough, Porter thought. So did his closest neighbor, Keith Melancon, who told the council “these are very quiet chickens” that “don’t smell bad.”
But one property owner refused, one who Porter said doesn’t even live on the property she owns in the Kerry Pointe subdivision.
St. Charles Parish law governing animals not considered pets was clear, though — no signature, no chickens.
But Porter, undeterred, kept getting signatures from residents in the area, eventually getting ones from every other property owner in the subdivision.
That led District IV Councilman Billy Woodruff to propose changing the law, with the amended ordinance solely allowing for residents of the Kerry Pointe subdivision to keep 10 or fewer chickens and only needing the consent of neighboring property owners to do that.
But not all councilmembers were on board with what seemed like special treatment.
Councilman at-large Paul Hogan worried that next time it could be “a cow or a duck,” saying the council was setting precedent to allow for exceptions to existing law, while District V Councilwoman Marilyn Bellock wondered why the exception should solely apply to Kerry Pointe.
“Look at these kids. You’re going to tell them ‘no.’ I mean, I could look at my grandkids. I couldn’t tell my grandkids they couldn’t have a chicken,” Woodruff said after Hogan made his argument. “No, you can’t have it. Some mean man voted against you.”
And while Hogan and Bellock did end up voting against the measure, they were the only ones, as the amended ordinance passed with all other councilmembers' support and one absent.
Seven-year-old Joseph Porter, for one, is glad things went his way, as he worried about how his “runt” of a chicken, who is named “Love,” would handle herself away from the family.
He said Love — one of the family's five fowl — pushes out an egg the size of a pecan every week, just for him and his family.
“She works very hard to make that little egg and she loves us so she does,” Joseph Porter said, lobbying the council.