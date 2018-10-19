The second episode of the New Orleans Advocate's weekly podcast, "The Neutral Ground," is available for download.

The podcast is sponsored by Gardner Realtors.

The second episode includes an interview with crime reporter Ramon Antonio Vargas about a number of stories Vargas has authored on the sex-abuse crisis in the Catholic church and a child-abuse detective that turned out to be a pedophile. Metro editor Jerry DiColo discusses a recent story on the Archdiocese's finances as the church prepares to release the names of credibly accused priests; and Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Walt Handelsman describes his creative process.

The show is hosted by editor and reporter Gordon Russell.

Subscribe to The Advocate's podcasts here via iTunes and have each new episode delivered straight to your device.

You can also listen using the audio player below. Can't see audio player below? Click here.