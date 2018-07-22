An Entergy outage in New Orleans' Warehouse District on Sunday afternoon left about 3,000 customers without power for nearly two hours, according to a WWL-TV report.

The cause? A single mylar balloon hitting a nearby power line.

Power restored to 3,000 customers after outage in Warehouse District Sunday afternoon. A spokesperson said a balloon caused the outage — Kristin Pierce (@KPierceTV) July 22, 2018

The outage was reported around 3:13 p.m. affecting parts of the Warehouse District including parts of Julia Street, Girod Street, St. Joseph Street and Fulton Street. Entergy's outage map initially showed only a handful of customers affected before a spokesperson told WWL-TV the number was much higher.

Power to the area was fully restored by 5 p.m.

This isn't the first time a balloon was responsible for a power outage in New Orleans in 2018.

In January, what were reported to be "metallic balloons" hit a power line in Mid-City just before kickoff of the New Orleans Saints' NFC Wild Card playoff game with the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 7, knocking out power to more than 3,000 customers.

The power was restored to customers about an hour into the game.

Read WWL-TV's full report here.