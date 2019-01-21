Before launching into speeches about the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, speakers at New Orleans' official commemoration and march needed to clear the air on one point: the Saints got robbed on Sunday.
Former Mayor Marc Morial did not mince words.
"Theft. Robbery. Larceny," he said, to laughter from the crowd. "Where’s the grand jury? Where’s the police? Where’s the FBI?"
The crowd responded with a hearty "Amen."
Mayor LaToya Cantrell also referenced the missed penalty call that likely cost the Saints a spot in the Super Bowl at the event at the New Orleans Jazz Market.
"After that I don’t know what to call it last night… I’m still wearing my Who D’at," Cantrell said, to cheers from the crowd.
"Because guess what? The best thing we can do on this day, on Martin Luther King Junior’s day, is to be bounded in love that we know connects us in every way," she said, before seeking to connect the blown call to the perseverance of black Americans through the civil rights struggle.
"We know when we feel like maybe something’s been taken from us, that’s alright, we’re used to that," Cantrell said. "Because we’re always used to getting ourselves back up and staying focused on what truly matters and that’s our people, that’s the city of New Orleans, that’s Louisiana, that’s the United States of America."