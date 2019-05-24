New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Friday pulled the plug on a controversial effort to increase the fee the city charges other local governmental entities for collecting their taxes, citing “misinformation” about her intentions and a lawsuit filed by the Orleans Parish School Board against the measure.
In a statement, Cantrell said the bill, which appeared to be sailing through the Legislature before the lawsuit, should be reconsidered after the litigation is resolved.
“The conversation around the costs incurred by the city in collecting ad valorem taxes has been clouded by misinformation,” Cantrell said. “I am deeply disappointed by the mischaracterizations that have been circulated.
"After conversations with our delegation members, I am requesting that (Senate Bill 110) be withdrawn and urging that the matter be reconsidered once pending litigation has been resolved.”
Cantrell has spent much of her first year in office pushing for New Orleans to get its “fair share” — tax money she says the city is entitled to for the services it provides.
She used that mantra to justify redirecting millions of dollars away from the tourism industry and into improving the city's infrastructure. She used the same phrase in defense of her effort to boost the tax-collection charges.
But while Cantrell’s dispute with the well-funded tourism industry attracted a good many supporters, the effort to squeeze more money out of other cash-strapped governmental entities — including the public schools and the very Sewerage & Water Board that Cantrell is supposed to be propping up — won her few fans.
Numerous critics described it as robbing Peter to pay Paul. The School Board and other education advocates attacked it as a thinly veiled attempt to make legal what they called the city's dubious practice of bolstering city pension systems with property tax money dedicated to other agencies.
Supporters of the School Board had begun to lobby lawmakers to kill the measure, saying it would unfairly strip funding from tens of thousands of schoolchildren.
The bill in question would have doubled the amount the city is allowed to charge for collecting and sending along dedicated property or sales taxes to the dozen or so agencies that receive such revenues. The jump, from 2 percent to 4 percent of the amount collected, would have netted City Hall $8 million in new revenue, according to a fiscal note.
Cantrell had said that increase was designed only to offset the city’s collection costs.
However, at least one state lawmaker who was briefed on the bill said Cantrell’s team intended to use the extra cash to pay off pension obligations.
Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, R-Metairie, said she found that troubling, given the massive needs of agencies like the School Board and the S&WB.
Hilferty was also worried about legal challenges to the city’s practice of using dedicated property taxes to pay pension debts — a practice that predates Cantrell’s tenure.
“When I asked, ‘Why do you need to increase it to 4 percent?' they said, ‘Well, it’s these pension liabilities that are specified in state statute.' ... And that’s the reason why they are looking to increase the holdback,” Hilferty said.
Hilferty said she would oppose the bill, which would have brought in up to $17 million a year from public agencies. She said she was told that City Hall’s collection costs run about $7 million, meaning the city would have realized a profit of about $10 million.
The Cantrell administration would not provide a detailed breakdown of those costs last week, citing the litigation.
The central issue in the debate involves six state retirement systems that by law New Orleans must contribute to, and that it has been criticized in the past for shortchanging.
Those systems include the pensions for the District Attorney’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office, city clerks’ offices, the Assessor’s Office, the city’s firefighters and the Registrar of Voters Office. Cutting one or more of them out of part of the taxes supposedly dedicated to them has been the norm since at least the days of Marc Morial’s administration in the 1990s, according to critics.
After several lawsuits and shifts in state law, the state Supreme Court in 2007 ruled that the city was forbidden from taking money dedicated to other agencies to fund pension obligations, but the city was still expected to meet those obligations.
That ruling and others were cited by the School Board and the Downtown Development District in their lawsuits against the city.
The city in recent months has argued that it is required to remit a portion of all property taxes it collects to the retirement funds. And Cantrell on Friday appeared to be sticking to that position.
“For all ad valorem taxes collected, the state of Louisiana mandates that all tax collectors contribute to the state and statewide public retirement systems,” the mayor said.
But she gave up on her bid to hike the collection fee in the face of organized opposition. Critics said Cantrell’s gambit would have robbed schools of roughly $75 per child.
“We are right now, at the Capitol, fighting for an increase in (state education funding) and for giving teachers a pay raise,” said Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools chief Caroline Roemer Shirley. “So to have to turn around and defend against our own mayor … over things that have nothing to do with the classroom is a disappointment.”
Shirley noted that so far, the School Board and the DDD have been the only agencies to come out against the practice of withholding some of their money. She said other agencies might be reluctant to take on the mayor.
Cantrell serves as president of the S&WB. The city also withholds cash from the Orleans and Algiers Levee Districts, from funding dedicated to parks and recreation, from the Public Library and from the Board of Liquidation, City Debt, among others, to the tune of about $4.5 million a year. Members of those agencies’ boards, in most cases, are appointed by the mayor.
And all public agencies might have less of a leg to stand on in the years to come if a practice Cantrell deployed for the first time this year becomes the norm. A millage measure passed by voters this spring specified that money generated from the tax it authorized could be diverted to public pension systems — a clause that drew little attention until the recent controversy.
The measure, which will support the Audubon Commission, Department of Parks and Parkways, New Orleans Recreation Development Commission and City Park for 20 years starting in 2021, allows the city to withhold money for pensions from any taxes collected.
Because voters approved the withholding, Audubon and the other agencies would have a difficult time challenging the diversion in court. The city’s right to add such a notice was granted by a 2012 state law passed during the Mitch Landrieu administration.