How do you reach New Orleans residents who don’t have home internet access? According to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration, by using social media.
The administration announced a Digital Equity Initiative on Friday, saying it was trying to connect with the 66 percent of low-income residents without home access to the internet. The problem is that the campaign largely entails using the internet.
In a news release, the administration said the initiative is aimed at creating social media accounts that may be easier for people to access from a smartphone if they don’t have the internet in their home.
That includes new Facebook and Twitter accounts for the city’s 311 service, @311NOLA, that will set up calls with a 311 operator for those who contact the accounts about problems with city services.
The announcement also promoted @CityOfNOLA, a series of Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts “representing the people, culture and city services of New Orleans,” and it encouraged people to sign up to NextDoor, another social media site the city has used to provide information for residents.
The portion of the program not involving the internet consists of asking people to sign up for biweekly text messages from the administration. The administration plans to use those messages to ask residents about various city issues. To sign up, residents can text CITYOFYES to (504) 608-5441.