As Tropical Storm Gordon strengthened Monday over the Gulf of Mexico, officials across southeast Louisiana were bracing for its possible effects, as the exact track of the storm remained unclear.
As of Monday night, Gordon was a tropical storm in the east-central Gulf projected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before landfall early Wednesday morning.
The location of that landfall is crucial, as the eastern side of the storm poses the greatest rain and storm surge threat, which forecasters say will be the primary concerns with this system.
The National Hurricane Center was consistent Monday in placing New Orleans on the drier, western side of the track, with a landfall likely somewhere along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, though forecasters noted that computer models had been “windshield-wipering” between farther east and west tracks over the day.
With a short timeframe, though — with the storm moving briskly around 15-17 mph across the Gulf — Gov. John Bel Edwards decided the threat was enough to issue a state of emergency Monday afternoon, activating 200 members of the National Guard as well as high-water vehicles, boats and helicopters.
"It is critically important to remember this storm has every possibility to track in our direction," Edwards said. "The storm is still a threat. No one should think we're out of the woods yet."
In New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell also declared a state of emergency and said most city offices would be closed Tuesday. In addition, public and Catholic schools across the city will be closed Tuesday.
That was also the case outside the city, as all public and Catholic schools in Jefferson, St. Tammany, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, St. Charles and St. John the Baptist parishes will be closed Tuesday.
As of Monday evening, no area universities had announced closures except for Southern University at New Orleans.
With rainfall totals of over 6 inches possible in areas caught in rain bands, Cantrell said New Orleans residents could start parking cars on neutral grounds starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, provided they do not block streetcar tracks or traffic.
She also said the city’s pumps are ready to handle the rain, with 116 out of 120 pumps available and with more power “than what is needed to run the entire drainage system.”
Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts said his parish is also prepared for the potential of heavy rainfall, with all pumping stations staffed and operational.
Both parishes have also issued voluntary evacuation orders for areas outside flood protection levees. That includes the communities of Venetian Isles, Lake Catherine and Irish Bayou in New Orleans and Grand Isle in Jefferson.
“It is a voluntary evacuation per our mayor, but please evaluate the situation and make a sound decision for your family,” said City Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen, whose district includes the areas of New Orleans under the voluntary order. “Do not procrastinate.”
As of Monday, no other parishes in the New Orleans area had issued any sort of evacuation order, but Roberts said that should the storm's projected path shift farther west, Jefferson might look at calling a voluntary evacuation for Lafitte, Crown Point and Barataria.
But officials were still preparing for possible flooding, as sandbag distribution locations opened in St. Tammany, St. Charles, St. John, Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes.
The main threat to areas outside of levee protection is storm surge, and the National Hurricane Center issued a storm surge warning for an area from Shell Beach in St. Bernard Parish to Dauphin Island in Alabama, with the potential for water to rise up to 5 feet above normal tides in that area.
Some roads near waterways had already started seeing flooding Monday. Roberts said he expects La. 1, the road to Port Fourchon and Grand Isle, will have to be closed.
The threat of rain will also be increased because of all the precipitation dropped over the area the last few days as part of an unrelated tropical wave.
National Weather Service forecaster Kevin Gilmore said rain will be slower to drain off naturally since the soil is already saturated. He added that because trees are saturated, they’ll be more likely to fall in straight-line winds, increasing the risk of power outages.
Depending on how far west the storm tracks, rain, rather than high winds, will likely be the chief threat to the entire area.
As such, officials across the region urged residents who have catch basins near their homes to clean them out, and Cantrell said residents in New Orleans should call 311 if they want to report one in need of servicing.
Should heavy rain fall over the city, it will present a major test for the Sewerage & Water Board, whose pumps have experienced numerous problems over past years, and whose leadership has been in almost constant flux since severe flooding in early August 2017 revealed top officials had made misleading statements about the condition of the pumps.
Overseeing the organization will be Ghassan Korban, its new executive director. Tuesday is his first full day on the job.
“The only thing I’m a little upset about is that I didn’t get the chance to talk to the powers that be and name the tropical storm ‘Ghassan,’ ” he said jokingly at a news conference Monday.
Korban, who previously was head of Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works, said he expects a seamless transition as he takes over the organization.
As of Monday, forecasters expected Gordon to make landfall by early Wednesday morning and move quickly out of the area.
The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for the area from the mouth of the Pearl River eastward to the Alabama-Florida border.
Beyond that, it had a tropical storm warning in effect eastward from the Alabama-Florida border to the Okaloosa-Walton County line, and westward from the mouth of the Pearl to Morgan City. That included Lake Pontchartrain and the entire New Orleans area, and extended inland to include Baton Rouge and McComb and Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
A hurricane warning means winds of 74 mph or higher are expected within 36 hours. A tropical storm warning means winds of 39 mph to 73 mph are expected within that timespan.