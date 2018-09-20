An audit of the New Orleans City Council's credit-card usage found sloppy bookkeeping and questionable purchases were widespread among councilmembers, but that Mayor LaToya Cantrell's spending habits, the subject of political attacks that prompted the report and an investigation by the Attorney General's Office, were not out of line with her former colleagues.

The report from the state Legislative Auditor's Office notes that the council's policies for credit-card use were problematic when Cantrell served as a member, leading to lax oversight and potentially problematic purchases by council members and their staffs. However, the auditors determined that "due to the council's lack of policies, procedures and records, it was not possible for us to determine if these expenditures were improper."

The audit is expected to be published in the coming weeks. The New Orleans Advocate obtained a copy ahead of its formal release.

The Legislative Auditor's Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report Thursday.

The brief report may not lay to rest the controversy and investigation into Cantrell's credit-card use, but the mayor claimed victory in her response, which is included with the audit.

"The audit determined that my city credit-card usage was not unlike several other council members and their staff," Cantrell wrote. "I agree with this finding as it supports my assertion from the beginning that my use of the card was consistent with the then-established policies of the City Council."

Cantrell's spending with a city credit card became a hot-button issue last year when her opponent in the mayoral race, Desiree Charbonnet, alleged that thousands of dollars she and her staff charged amounted to using public funds for personal expenses. In particular, Charbonnet's campaign zeroed in on large, lump-sum reimbursements Cantrell had made over the years as evidence that improper purchases had been made.

Charbonnet's allegations prompted Attorney General Jeff Landry to make the highly unusual move of publicly announcing during the campaign that he was launching a criminal investigation into those charges.

Landry has said he is waiting on the auditor's report before making a decision about the case.

The audit does not rule out the possibility of a criminal prosecution, nothing that various categories of purchases by council members "may have violated the Louisiana Constitution and state law," a common finding in reports from the Legislative Auditor's Office.

However, reports that include allegations of what auditors believe are serious crimes typically delve far more deeply into the specifics of those acts than does the credit-card audit.

Instead, the report largely focuses its criticism on the weak oversight of the council's credit card usage and the frequency with which the body as a whole ignored policies requiring receipts and documentation showing why a particular purchase was made. That largely tracks reporting at the time, which showed that council offices used the credit cards for a range of expenses from travel and meals to equipment and furniture without needing any outside approval.

The potentially problematic categories of purchases by council members listed in the audit include thousands of dollars in meals that could qualify as parties or celebratory functions, $2,814 spent on floral arrangements, $3,142 on gifts, $140 on gift cards and money spent on food items.

Without specifically naming Cantrell, the report does single out $897 her office spent on Thanksgiving turkeys for the needy, noting that there was no objective criteria used to determine who qualified for that giveaway.

The report also notes that councilmembers' use of the cards to purchase tickets, meals and lodging while traveling may have violated city policies if the offices often did not fill out authorization forms, document the purpose of their trips or ensuring they were receiving the lowest rate.

A chief line of attack from Charbonnet's camp -- that Cantrell's decision to reimburse $9,725 worth of charges amounted to an admission of guilt -- is barely mentioned in the report, suggesting auditors found little merit to that argument. All of Cantrell's reimbursements occurred before the campaign and before her credit card spending was made a public issue and she has argued the repayments were an attempt to ensure no public money was spent on personal expenses.

At least some of the problems spotlighted in the report were addressed by the council in May, at the last meeting Cantrell participated in as a council member. The council at that meeting unanimously passed a policy requiring documentation and receipts for all purchases on the city-issued credit cards and set forth out a formal policy for reimbursements.