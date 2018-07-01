Ribbon-cutting ceremonies usually don’t attract widespread public attention, and pictures of them are often destined to go no further than a press release or a frame hanging on a lobby wall.
But when photos from The Village at St. Bernard’s grand opening hit Facebook on June 25, they drew far more attention than those of the typical assisted-living center.
For The Village rose on the foundations and steel beams of St. Rita’s, the Violet nursing home where 35 elderly and infirm residents drowned in the murky floodwaters of Hurricane Katrina 13 years ago.
In addition, the $3 million development’s owners include Sal and Mabel Mangano, the husband and wife whose fateful decision not to evacuate put St. Rita’s at the center of perhaps the darkest chapter of St. Bernard Parish’s history and earned them a level of notoriety they are unlikely to outlive.
As a result, what would otherwise have been welcomed as a much-needed facility for an aging population has instead sparked deeply divided feelings about what it means to move on.
Kelly and King Barber, the Manganos’ partners in the venture, say they are turning a page, not running from the past.
“We’re not hiding from anything,” Kelly Barber said. “We’re not people coming in here from out of state and ignoring what was here. We know what was here.”
They are quick to point out that The Village provides 36 independent and assisted-living units for seniors who simply need a secure and supervised place to live. Unlike at a nursing home, which must be licensed by the state, there are no nurses on staff and no medical care is provided.
For Dolores Fernandez, however, anything other than a monument to those who died — or perhaps a private home for the Manganos — is unacceptable at the site. And for her, anything involving the elderly is a slap in the face to those who lost loved ones there or who knew people who did.
“I don’t think an assisted-living center should have been opened in that spot,” she said, becoming visibly upset discussing the issue in front of Jeanfreau’s Meats & Grill in Chalmette on Friday. “Yeah, we need more (housing for the elderly) out here, but not in that spot. That’s too many heartaches for people.”
The Advocate reached out to several people who lost relatives at St. Rita’s. Only two responded, passing along word that it would be too difficult to revisit the issue.
“I think it’s a shame, especially for the ones that did lose their loved ones there,” Fernandez said.
'Mixed emotions'
At nearby Rocky & Carlo’s Restaurant & Bar, schoolteacher Vincent Guttuso Jr. said he doesn’t know how much of what he has heard about what happened at St. Rita’s is true.
“I guess I have mixed emotions about it, to be honest,” he said about The Village. “I think with the (Manganos') ownership — from what I understand, anyhow — I would say no.”
Others, however, say St. Bernard is in no position to turn up its nose at any facility that serves the elderly.
“I’m in favor of anything that will provide care for our elderly,” said Bryan Bertucci, the parish’s coroner.
Bertucci, who was a physician at Chalmette Medical Center during Katrina, noted that St. Rita’s was one of five nursing homes in St. Bernard before the storm. Today there are none, thanks to a statewide moratorium, and even assisted-living facilities are extremely scarce.
Over the last dozen years, Bertucci has passed the dilapidated buildings on La. 46 many times. “I always looked at it when I would drive by and say, ‘My gosh, what a waste,’ ” he said.
Ron Chapman, a history professor at Nunez Community College, said he and his wife moved her mother, who is 93, into The Village.
“We had no hesitation,” he said when asked about the site’s history.
Chapman, who is also a columnist for the weekly St. Bernard Voice, said his mother-in-law had been in a facility in New Orleans that was recently taken over by a corporation and deteriorated in quality as a result.
“My wife’s stress level has dropped tremendously” since moving her mother, he said.
And the talk online that The Village would be haunted by what happened there?
“I don’t believe in ghosts,” he said.
Chapman and Bertucci say what happened at St. Rita’s was an unspeakable tragedy.
Bertucci said the first time he cried after Katrina was when he heard about what happened at St. Rita's. “Half the people in that nursing home were my patients,” he said.
Tried and acquitted
St. Rita’s was the only nursing home in St. Bernard Parish that didn’t evacuate for Katrina. The Manganos turned down an offer of a bus and driver the night before the hurricane arrived and opted instead to ride out the storm.
When the levees broke the next morning, the water rose at a terrifying rate. The Manganos and their staff scrambled to get residents onto the roof and saved about two dozen, with some floating on mattresses or furniture. Others were confined to their wheelchairs or were too weak to swim, and perished.
When the water finally receded, St. Rita's contained almost three dozen corpses. The Mangano family said they left the site because they were told the government was going to clear out the bodies, but it didn't happen for days, and what began as a tragedy became a shocking public spectacle.
The Manganos became targets of much public anger and were charged five weeks after the storm with dozens of counts of negligent homicide and cruelty to the infirm. The couple replied that they did not know the evacuation was mandatory and didn’t want to risk having elderly and infirm residents die during an evacuation.
Rumors swirled — that the Manganos refused to evacuate in order to save money, that they did nothing to help the residents, that they were off taking expensive vacations.
Bertucci, who was the one who offered the Manganos the bus to evacuate and actually testified as a witness for the prosecution, said the media coverage contributed to the distortion of their decision.
The Manganos stood trial in West Feliciana Parish and were acquitted, as six jurors refused to find them criminally negligent. But the verdict, on top of the tragedy itself, left deep wounds among those who felt otherwise.
Five years later, the tragedy at St. Rita’s got more media attention, this time casting the Manganos in a more forgiving light as their attorney, Jim Cobb, wrote a book about the incident called “Flood of Lies.”
"People say we left people in that building," Sal Mangano told Esquire magazine at the time. "If anyone was still alive, we're taking them. But we had no place for the dead."
Bertucci and Chapman are among those who feel that while the Manganos' decision undoubtedly cost lives, it wasn’t criminal or as cut-and-dried wrong as it might be viewed in hindsight.
“So many people died at this particular place and it was such a harrowing event,” Chapman said. “People think that because something horrible happened, somebody horrible must be behind it.”
Bertucci said St. Rita’s had the best reputation of any nursing home in St. Bernard, largely because of the Manganos and their staff, while Chapman noted the property is on high ground and had never before flooded.
Both said that many elderly evacuees ended up dying in the sweltering traffic jams before Katrina and that deciding to hunker down wasn’t as foolhardy as the tragic results of that decision would suggest. Other nursing homes outside of St. Bernard rode out the storm, and Bertucci noted the parish's hospital didn’t evacuate either.
“What do you do with 50 bedridden people?” Chapman asked. “How do you put them in a bus in less than six hours?”
Then there’s the underlying truth to any discussion about Katrina: The failure of the levees was far more responsible for the death and destruction than the storm itself.
“I blame the Corps (of Engineers) for all of it,” Chapman said. “They mismanaged (the levees), and it drowned us.
“That’s the way I’ve felt about it,” he said. “But of course, I never lost anybody.”
'It was wrong'
For many, perhaps all, of those who did, the Manganos' decision remains unforgivable.
Fernandez said her sisters tried to get into St. Rita’s in the years before the storm. They were refused, which she said likely saved their lives.
“Those poor people, they didn’t have a choice to stay or go,” she said. The Manganos “were taking care of those people … and it was their (responsibility) to get these people to safety, and they didn’t do it. And I don’t care if they stayed back. I don’t care if it was the first flood down there. I don’t care. It was wrong."
The Barbers say they didn’t encounter any negative comments until the ribbon cutting was posted on Facebook, but they had expected pushback at some point.
“We expected some negativity,” Kelly Barber said. “We actually expected more negativity than we got because we got none (until the Facebook post). That was actually the first negative (reaction) we received.”
The post on the parish government's web page has more than 200 comments and has been shared more than 70 times.
Kelly Barber said he and his brother, who have other similar ventures in the state, approached the Manganos about building The Village. He described the couple as “silent partners” in the deal.
The Barbers have handled all the press on the development, which includes one-bedroom units and efficiencies.
King Barber is a building contractor specializing in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, while Kelly is in the business of operating them.
“If this one is successful, which we expect it to be, we will expand and build on it,” he said.