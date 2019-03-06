Celebrity chef Mario Batali cut ties with all his restaurants Wednesday following sexual assault allegations, including several in New Orleans, that came to a boiling point last year.

The Bastianich family and other Batali partners have bought out his stake in his eateries, according to The New York Times.

Batali “will no longer profit from the restaurants in any way, shape or form,” Tanya Bastianich Manuali told The Times.

Bastianich Manuali, the Queens-born daughter of famed chef Lidia Bastianich, will be in charge of daily operations at a new company replacing Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group.

In January, the New York Police Department closed two sexual misconduct investigations into Batali without filing charges.

The probe was sparked after a “60 Minutes” report last May that detailed accusations of Batali groping women in a VIP room at “The Spotted Pig” restaurant in Greenwich Village.

The allegations had already cost the chef his job as a co-host of ABC’s cooking talking show “The Chew” in 2017.

Though he once ranked among the nation’s top celebrity chefs, Batali has kept a low profile since allegations against him began surfacing in media reports in late 2017.

That includes accusations from three women of inappropriate touching while the chef was in New Orleans taking part in prominent culinary events, according to a report by the food site Eater.

In that report, a pastry chef claimed that Batali rubbed her breasts after she spilled wine on her chest at an after party for Emeril Lagasse’s Carnival du Vin fundraiser in 2007.

Another accuser who described herself as a former Batali fan, said she had a run-in with Batali at the Lower Garden District bar the Saint one late night after attending a Link Stryjewski Foundation fundraiser. When she asked to take a photo with him, she alleges, the chef groped her and licked her face.

A third allegation stemmed from a Link Stryjewski Foundation event in 2017, when a woman told Eater she asked for a photo with Batali who ended up sticking his tongue in her mouth.

After the first allegations against Batali were published in 2017, the chef was dropped from the list of participants in the foundation's impending 2018 fundraiser and he has not been part of subsequent New Orleans events.