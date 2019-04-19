Shelita Martinez crumbled into her cousin's grasp as she tried to step between the ropes and out of the boxing ring at the University of New Orleans’ Lakefront Arena.

Moments earlier, her son, Regis, had landed a series of right-handed blows to the liver and head of Juan Jose Velasco that left him unable to stand past the eighth round.

Regis Prograis has not lost any of his 23 professional prize bouts, including the one against Velasco last summer. But in his mother’s eyes, his opponents always seem hulking and dangerous. When she went into the ring to hug her son on that sweaty July night, she hadn’t eaten all day because of her nerves.

Martinez fainted into the arms of her cousin, New Orleans firefighter George Guidry. It wasn’t long before she came to, but paramedics took her to University Medical Center anyway.

Prograis ditched the nightclub victory party with friends and family from the New Orleans East neighborhood where he grew up. Instead, he spent the night at the hospital.

“He did tease me, telling me, ‘Mom, the ambulances are there for the boxers, not the boxers’ mommas,’” Shelita Martinez said, shaking her head. “But he stayed with me all night long.”

New Orleans is filled with tales about how much its sons care for their mommas and poppas. That isn't always true in the top echelon of professional boxing, where a rough upbringing often births success.

World heavyweight champion Michael Bentt’s abusive father forced him into boxing — a sport Bentt was deathly afraid of — before he harnessed his fear. Claressa Shields overcame a drug-dealing father and the neglect of her alcoholic mother to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals and multiple professional world championship belts.

But if Regis “The Rougarou” Prograis, wins his 24th professional bout for the World Boxing Association’s 140-pound championship belt on April 27 in Lafayette’s Cajun Dome, the boxing world will have a new marquis name whose origin story doesn't check some common cliches.

Look at Prograis, clad in a shield of tattoos, or hear the fusillade of profanities and boasts that the 30-year-old sometimes fires in public, and it may be hard to cut through it all. Yet underneath is a family man with close-knit relatives supporting him ahead of a fight that could change all of their lives.

Regis has long seen his upbringing with his parents and his sister as one of the most important reasons that he's at glory's gates. The same goes for his wife, the mother of his two children.

Prograis is perhaps the world’s best boxer in the 140-pound division. The wiry 5-foot-8 southpaw has knocked out 19 of his opponents before the final bell. Ten fights haven't lasted two rounds.

Showmanship also comes naturally.

“Man, nobody beat me, bro,” Prograis, who wears a wolf's mask with Mardi Gras Indian-style plumage, told Ring Magazine recently. “Nobody can beat me right now.”

But it wasn’t until 2018, when Prograis signed up for an eight-man, single-elimination tournament — “the World Boxing Super Series” — that he secured himself a shot at a major world championship.

This fall, Prograis went back to the Lakefront Arena and won a lopsided decision over England’s Terry Flanagan, a former world champion.

He advanced to one of two Super Series semifinals: at the Cajun Dome against Kiryl Relikh, who holds their weight class’s WBA belt.

Beating Relikh would clinch Prograis a spot in the Super Series final, where he would fight for his division's International Boxing Federation belt, a trophy named after the legendary Muhammad Ali, and his most lucrative payday yet.

“Even with Regis not having a belt, he’s generally considered the best 140 pounder in the world,” said boxing analyst Steve Farhood, a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame. “If he is successful, it is going to confirm what a lot of people already believe.”

All of which makes the Relikh bout the most crucial moment so far in Prograis’ career.

It is also one of the most important milestones in the history of a family whose roots were forged in a three-bedroom, ranch-style home that once stood on what is now an empty lot on Kuebel Drive in New Orleans East.

Each other's right hand

“Idle minds are the devil’s workshop” is a saying Vidal has believed ever since Regis and his younger sister, India, were tots. The rhythm of the Prograis siblings’ formative years living with Vidal and Shelita reflected that.

Born at what is now Tulane-Lakeside Hospital, Regis lived most of his childhood under the close gaze of his father, who worked in information technology, and his mother, who through the years has worked at an insurance company, a cruise line and an airline.

Whatever waking hours Regis and his younger sister, India, spent away from the classroom or family outings were consumed by organized sports, among them basketball, track and karate.

Regis took a special interest in karate, which pleased Vidal because he thought it was important for his children to be able to defend himself.

Vidal and Shelita were raising a family in a city that has long struggled with violence. Regis was 5 when New Orleans set an ignominious city record with 424 murders in 1994.

Yet, as he grew, Regis disliked how much his instructors at the Red Dragon academy emphasized kicking. He preferred using his fists. One day, he punched a fellow karate student hard enough that the instructor halted the entire session. His classmates had been stunned into silence.

“I remember my dad told me, ‘You need to do boxing. Karate is not for you anymore,’” Regis Prograis said.

Prograis began thumping away at a heavy bag he hung in the garage and then signed up to learn boxing’s basics at a Lower 9th Ward gym whose wooden ring was outside.

He wasn’t all-in on the sport at first. He cut down his time in the boxing gym to play on the football team at McDonogh 35 High School.

However, disruptions that would come to mark his adolescent years increasingly drove him to the gym, where training and sparring took his mind off things and gave him an outlet.

Regis came to realize how much his parents argued with each other. The seemingly inevitable happened while Vidal was dropping his children off at school one day. On that trip, Vidal told his son and India that he was leaving.

Vidal moved out by that weekend. He and Shelita filed for divorce in September 2004.

Vidal and Shelita remained on friendly terms, speaking often and joking that they get along better now than they did while married.

But at the time, the split's lead-up and aftermath hit Regis hard.

McDonogh 35 asked Regis to leave over his report card of C's and D's, and he headed for Sarah T. Reed High School for his junior year.

Then, the failure of New Orleans’ federal levees inundated the family home when Katrina made its August 2005 landfall. Regis’ childhood home had to be demolished.

Shelita, India and Regis bounced around several cities before settling down in Houston, while Vidal landed in Baton Rouge.

Houston was an adjustment for Regis and India, and their unfamiliar environs meant they relied on each other.

One day, a classmate teased India and dared her to hit him to shut him up. India remembers she slapped him. He jumped up as if to fight her before a teacher stepped in.

Word reached Regis about what had happened. Comfortable with his boxing skills, he went to the boy’s house and told him the feud with India was over. In that instance, without a punch thrown, it was.

“Regis being around was real important back then,” India said. “We were like each other’s right hand.”

Tough choices

By 2012, a return to New Orleans made sense for Shelita. She had been offered a promotion at her company's branch back home and wanted to be closer to her parents, lifelong New Orleanians Clairville and Carol Martinez.

She would’ve liked her children to accompany her. But she understood when they told her they couldn’t.

India, then 22, had started her own family. Regis was working as a personal fitness trainer, and training in his spare time. He spent much of his time at the Savannah Boxing Club, which had a training scene unlike any New Orleans then offered, he said.

Workouts began before dawn, sometimes within sight of a living boxing legend: Evander Holyfield.

Regis realized he could keep up in training with “the Real Deal” Holyfield, as well as other members there. It gave him the courage to embark on a 94-bout amateur career that included 87 victories, a No. 4 national ranking and a shot at making Team USA for London’s 2012 Olympics.

The Olympic trials, though, ended in disappointment. He lost twice, was eliminated and faced a choice — turning pro or remaining an amateur for another Olympic shot in 2016.

There was something else keeping his heart in Houston.

Through a client he had met Raquel, a native of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Regis couldn’t speak Portuguese and Raquel couldn’t speak English, but they were smitten with each other. Eventually, Raquel’s aunt bought Regis a computer course to learn Portuguese. He also listened to Portuguese lessons on his truck’s CD player while driving to and from training.

The effort paid off. They married in 2012, and have a son, Ray, now 5, and a daughter, Khalessi, 2.

Raquel wanted to be in Houston to be near her family. He wanted to be in Houston to be with her.

Still, Prograis bet he, Shelita, Vidal and India could stay connected if his decision to go pro worked out how he dreamed it would.

A $1 check

Prograis stormed into the pros in 2012, scoring 15 knockout victories and four unanimous decisions in his first 19 bouts.

His thunderous left hand and array of tattoos – one reads “New Orleans,” another depicts the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and another is “8-29-05,” the date of Katrina’s landfall – helped him stand out among prospects.

Yet the impressive record wasn’t enough to shield him from the low pay and sleazy dealing in the lower rungs of prizefighting.

He wasn’t paid after many of those fights. Worse yet was the time an organizer of a bout handed him a check for $1.

When India asked him what was wrong after that fight, he handed over the check and said, “Look at what they paid me.”

“Keep your head up, and it’ll be much more than $1,” she told him. Regis framed the check. It hangs on a wall as motivation.

By June 2017, Prograis was climbing the ranks. Still, some pundits predicted Regis' perfect record might be tarnished in his 20th outing in upstate New York against Joel Diaz Jr., whose seven straight knockout victories had caught spectators’ attention.

Prograis stopped Diaz in the second round, flooring him four times with straight lefts as well as a left hook.

Despite the convincing victory, Shelita Prograis admits she didn’t want her son to face his next opponent, Julius Indongo, in South Dakota.

Namibia’s Indongo was a two-time world champion whose only defeat had been against Nebraska’s Terence Crawford, whom many regard as the world's top pound-for-pound prizefighter.

But Prograis quickly showed mom — and a cable TV audience — there was nothing to worry about that night of March 9, 2018.

Indongo fell to the canvas in the first round after a right jab from Prograis, and the ref had called the fight for Prograis after three second-round knockdowns.

'Give back to your people'

The victory against Indongo, who hasn’t fought again, was supposed to earn Prograis the right to challenge Jose Ramirez for the WBC’s world title belt. But the fight never materialized. Some insiders said Ramirez’s promoters were scared of Prograis. Ramirez's defenders said it made more sense to delay the fight until both became more recognizable names.

In any event, Prograis knocked Juan Jose Velasco out July 14. Then, when facing Terry Flanagan on Oct. 28, an overhand left to the head in the eighth round from Prograis knocked the Manchester native down for the first time in his nine-year career.

Flanagan recovered from the blow to finish the fight, but all three judges ruled that Prograis won.

Next comes Relikh, the WBA champ from Belarus.

The whole family has gotten in on fight preparations. As Regis’ training for Relikh has hit its peak, his children have spent much of the last month in Baton Rouge with Vidal, who is retired.

It’s difficult for Regis.

By all accounts, he spends much of his time in between fights and training sessions with a watchful eye on Ray and Khalessi, not unlike his parents did with him all those years ago on Kuebel Drive.

But Regis knows the sacrifice will be worth it, if all goes to plan.

He is aiming to become the first New Orleans man to win a major world boxing championship since Willie Pastrano held a light heavyweight crown in 1963.

Regis doesn’t want to come up short for New Orleans, or for Shelita, her parents, Vidal, Raquel and his kids.

There’s also more than legacy and pride at stake. His rise has positioned him to help his family financially in a way he could once only fantasize about.

He's spotted new cars to relatives and fancy electronics to the kids in the family. He'd cover his mother’s bills to let her retire from the jobs she currently holds, at British Airways and Carnival Cruise Line, if she let him.

A move to Los Angeles, and its bigger media market, looms. If Prograis triumphs against Relikh and then wins his next fight, it would mean a chance at more lucrative purses – millions, if not tens of millions – whether in the 140-pound class or the 147-pound class, where stars like the world-famous Manny Pacquiao shine.

Yet Prograis doesn’t ever plan on cutting ties to New Orleans. He regularly delivers motivation talks to local students in between fights. Vidal’s been working on signing the Kuebel lot over to Regis, who has plans to build a sleek, container-style home on it.

He wants to revive what had once been the setting of a childhood he treasures.

“I’d say you give back to your people, but I don’t even consider it giving back,” Prograis said. “It … is just what you’re supposed to do. The more I get, the more they get.”

