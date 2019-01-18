Shaun Ferguson is now formally the new superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department.
Ferguson, who has served as the head of the New Orleans Police Department's training division as well as commander of the 2nd and 4th Districts, was sworn in as New Orleans’ new police superintendent by Mayor LaToya Cantrell Friday morning.
The swearing in was held on the steps of Gallier Hall after outgoing chief Michael Harrison held a final, ceremonial review of officers in Lafayette Square. Harrison announced earlier this month he would be leaving the department to become Baltimore's police commissioner.
"We're going to keep doing what we've been doing, we're going to keep our commitment to our citizens as we press forward to make this the best police department in the United States," Ferguson said.