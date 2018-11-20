Gretna will host a public meeting next week to gather public input on its proposed ordinance governing short-term rentals in the city.
The Mayor's office has set the meeting for Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the city council chambers at 740 Second Street.
Gretna is the latest local government to try to lay out rules that would allow limited rentals through platforms such as Airbnb and HomeAway without impacting the residential character of its neighborhoods.
While the practice isn't widespread in Gretna, New Orleans has been grappling with the popularity of short term rentals. Supporters cite the importance of an extra income stream and tout numerous stays of well-mannered visitors who spend money locally.
Opponents, however, say not all guests are so courteous, and say its unfair to adjacent homeowners who now have to live next to what amounts to a small hotel. Short-term rentals can also distort property values and attract investors, not homeowners.
According to Gretna’s draft ordinance, however, anyone wishing to be a host for visitors would have to be the primary resident of the home being rented.
It would allow short-term rentals of entire houses or parts of them for periods of less than 30 days at a time, and no home could be rented out for more than 90 days in a year.
A host would need to register with the city’s Planning and Zoning Department, with permits for whole-home rentals costing $250 per year and those for shared-space or partial home rentals $200 per year. A fee of $10 per night of actual rental would also be required.
In addition to being the primary resident, the host would register with the city as the person who can be served with any lawsuits or legal notices that could result from renting. Rental records would need to be retained for three years.
Houses would have to be code-compliant, insured and have smoke detectors and fire extinguishers, and the ordinance would not supersede any existing covenants barring short-term rentals, including affordable housing restrictions.
Platforms like Airbnb and HomeAway would be required to update the city monthly on any Gretna properties listing themselves for rent. They also would be ordered to take steps to curtail anyone trying to break the rules by operating more than one property or renting a house for more than the allowed number of days.
Earlier this year, Jefferson Parish essentially banned short term rentals in residential neighborhoods, allowing it only in commercial corridors.