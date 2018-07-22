In recognition of the university’s 60th anniversary, the University of New Orleans is set to induct 10 people as the first class for the university’s Hall of Distinction.
“Inclusion in the Hall of Distinction reflects the respect and admiration held by the University of New Orleans for these individuals, both living and deceased,” UNO President John Nicklow said. “These inductees have positively shaped our institution and the city to which we are inextricably linked. They serve as an inspiration to both our current and future students.”
Inductees are not limited to university alumni, as those considered for induction only need to have shown strong commitment to either the city of New Orleans or the university, according to a news release.
Those set for induction at a gala Sept. 7 at the NOPSI Hotel include:
- Stephen E. Ambrose (1936-2002), former UNO history professor, best-selling author and co-founder of the National WWII Museum.
- Tom (1927-2018) and Gayle Benson, owners of the New Orleans Saints, New Orleans Pelicans and GMB Racing Stables.
- Raymond J. Brandt, president and CEO of the Ray Brandt Automotive Group.
- Thomas Kitchen, former president and CEO of Stewart Enterprises Inc. and former president of Avondale Industries Inc.
- Robert W. Merrick, chairman and CEO of Latter & Blum Inc.
- James R. Moffett, chairman emeritus of Freeport-McMoRan Inc.
- Gordon H. “Nick” Mueller, president and CEO emeritus of the National WWII Museum, former UNO history professor and administrator.
- Gary N. Solomon Sr., chairman and CEO of Crescent Bank & Trust.
- Patrick F. Taylor (1937-2004), president, chairman and CEO of Taylor Energy Co., creator of the TOPS scholarship program.
- Alexander P. Tureaud Sr. (1899-1972), civil rights activist, New Orleans attorney for the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund.