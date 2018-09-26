The Jefferson Parish Housing Authority is — once again — descending into chaos.
At a special meeting Tuesday night, the authority's nine-member board could not even agree on an agenda, forestalling any action on Executive Director Wayne Woods, whom some members want removed.
The meeting was eventually adjourned after almost 50 minutes with no official action taken, but with plenty of accusations and barbed comments flying back and forth among board members.
Commissioner Patrick Pierson argued that the agency had shown no improvement under Woods' leadership and urged the board to amend the agenda to include discussing and possibly voting on Woods' future.
But the members couldn't agree on how many votes were needed to amend the agenda. Pierson and fellow Commissioner James Lawson argued that the authority's bylaws set the standard at a simple majority. But others pointed to a state law that requires unanimous consent of a board before the agenda can be changed.
The meeting devolved into recriminations and accusations of gamesmanship by both sides. Pierson accused Chairman Brian Davis of ignoring requests for items to be placed on the agenda.
"That's a lie," Davis shot back.
Davis' mostly futile attempts to keep the meeting orderly eventually ended when he adjourned it after nearly 50 minutes of bickering, but not before Woods got a few shots in of his own.
"Some of your comments are moving you closer to liability," Woods, who is also an attorney, told the board.
He also called the move to open the agenda and add resolutions on his performance "theater" that was making it harder for the agency to serve the tenants in the 200 apartments it owns and the more than 4,000 private apartment residents it supports with vouchers.
Woods has been at the agency since March 2017. Before that, he served as the general counsel.
The board drama, he said, is widely known and has even hurt his attempts to hire staff.
"Each candidate said, 'You guys' board meets are ridiculous and I need more money to deal with that foolishness,' " he told the board.
Woods did not return a call for comment Wednesday.
The board consists of one member appointed by each Parish Council member and one named by the parish president, plus a member elected by the tenants association of the agency's 200 directly managed units. Members are appointed for five-year terms.
Controversy is nothing new to the agency. Several times over the past several years, disputes on the board have prompted some to call for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to take over management of the agency.
In 2016-17, for instance, the board was so fractured that it could not even hold public meetings. That led some to petition the Parish Council to disband the board and hand the agency over to HUD, but that move failed.
Earlier this year, the authority awarded a lucrative contract to manage its voucher program to Nan McKay & Associates, a national firm. One of the other bidders, however, has filed a protest of that award.